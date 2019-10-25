Behind the explosive running of Jarrell Wiley, the Mexia Blackcats took a big step towards a spot in the Texas high school playoffs with a 41-24 road victory over Robinson.
Displaying both speed and power, Wiley was virtually unstoppable, as he had 283 yards on 30 carries. His hard running broke open a close 13-10 game at the half, as he scored all four Mexia touchdowns after the intermission.
He contributed before the teams hit the locker rooms as well. His 83-yard run early in the second quarter gave the Blackcats their first lead of the game.
Mexia coach Frank Sandoval said Wiley is special, but the Blackcats’ ability to control the line of scrimmage was the difference.
“It is easy to highlight [Wiley],” Sandoval said, “but if those five guys up front aren’t blocking, he won’t go like he did. They did an absolute great job. Our offensive lineman deserve a lot of credit.”