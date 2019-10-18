WHITNEY — Defense, as they say, wins championships and the Whitney Wildcats took a big step toward a 9-3A title with a dominating 48-7 victory over West Friday night.
The Wildcats converted two first half West turnovers inside the Whitney 20-yard-line, one at the Wildcats six-yard-line, to take a 28-7 lead at halftime and never looked back.
They are now a perfect 3-0 in district play and 6-1 overall. West, who had won two straight district games, falls to 2-2 in district and 2-6 overall.
The field lights at Whitney failed in the fourth quarter, causing a brief stoppage of play, but for the Trojans the lights went off long before then.
Whitney quarterback Devin Wilson scored on runs of five, 14 and 60 yards, the last a highlight reel play where he bobbed, ducked and weaved across the field, making the score 41-7.
The first half was full of offense for both teams, but the majority of scoring came from Whitney, thanks to a couple of untimely West turnovers.
The Trojans got their offense off to a great start in the key district game before a packed house at Wildcat Stadium. They took the opening kickoff and moved crisply down the field led by quarterback Landon Edwards, who was sharp early throwing the ball and moving his team down the field.
The key play was a fourth-and-seven pass for 10 yards. Three plays later, Grant Davis scored from one yard out and Grant Sykora kicked the extra point for a 7-0 West lead.
But it didn’t take Whitney long to respond. They took the ensuing kickoff and Juan Saucedo raced up the middle for a 75 yards kickoff return for a touchdown with the West defenders hardly laying a hand on him. The extra point was missed and West still led 7-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Saucedo got on track in the second quarter as he ripped off a 65-yard run down the left sideline to put the ball deep in the Trojans end of the field. He finished the first half with 172 yards on seven carries and had 186 for the game.
Quarterback Wilson, who finished with 146 yards rushing, capped the drive with a five-yard scoring play. He passed to Colby Turner for the two-point conversion and the Wildcats took a 14-7 lead early in the second quarter. It was a lead they would never lose.
West was marching toward Whitney territory the next time they got the ball, but the first of two second quarter fumbles, both inside the Whitney 20-yard-line, slowed the drives.
Whitney converted the turnover into a 70-yard scoring drive with Saucedo scoring from 13 yards out for a 20-7 lead after the try for two points failed.
The Trojans were driving to score before halftime, but once again, a fumble, this one on the six-yard-line, halted their momentum. Whitney covered 94 yards in less than two minutes for another score. Backup quarterback Grant Peacock tossed a 60-yard bomb to a streaking Kolby Tanner to move the ball deep into West’s end of the field.
Wilson passed to Tanner for 15 yards and they scored with only 16 seconds left before halftime. Another two-point conversion gave the Wildcats a 21-point margin after two quarters.
Whitney opened the second half right where they left off the first. They took the second half kickoff and moved 65 yards in 4:27 for a 35-7 lead. Quarterback Wilson broke off a 14-yard run on third down, scoring untouched in the left corner of the scoring turf. Wilson kicked his first extra point of the night for a 35-7 margin.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.