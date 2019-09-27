WHITNEY – With offensive weapons like Juan Saucedo, Dez Garner and Devin Wilson, Whitney can attack defenses from a lot of different angles.
Saucedo and Garner combined for five touchdown runs and Wilson moved from quarterback to receiver and caught a 71-yard touchdown pass from Garrett Peacock as the Wildcats stormed to a 50-18 win over McGregor in the District 9-3A Division I opener Friday night.
The Wildcats (4-1) rebounded from last week’s 33-27 loss to Robinson behind an offense that amassed 446 yards.
“I charged them all week that to get over the hump we have to learn the term finish,” said Whitney coach Mark Byrd, who recorded his 100th career win. “Whatever that looks like, finishing a run, finishing a play, finishing getting in the dressing room. It’s a matter of taking that pill and digesting what finish is.”
Saucedo led the way by rushing for 132 yards and three touchdowns on 11 carries and making two catches for 32 yards. Garner added 83 yards rushing and a pair of scores while Wilson rushed for 67 yards, passed for 48 and caught the 71-yard touchdown pass.
“We got a lot of guys involved,” Byrd said. “For the most part, we kept the ball moving forward and stayed on task. We just try to get every kid an opportunity to get in the game.”
The Bulldogs (2-3) couldn’t keep pace as they finished with 248 yards.VeAndre McDaniel hit eight of 18 passes for 143 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score, while Jhobe Smith made five catches for 129 yards and two scores.
But McGregor couldn’t consistently sustain drives as it totaled just 45 yards on the ground.
“It’s tough to play them,” said McGregor coach Mike Shields. “We were hoping our offense could keep the ball and keep it away from them. But those two defensive tackles, we had a hard time blocking. Their defense is better than we thought. You turn the ball over a couple of times, you’re in trouble because they’re hard to tackle.”
With Saucedo scoring a pair of touchdowns, the Wildcats raced to a 26-12 halftime lead.
Whitney put together an impressive eight-play, 71-yard drive for its first touchdown. Wilson ran for 19 yards and hit Kolby Tanner for 15 to set up Garner’s 2-yard touchdown run with 2:55 left in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs answered with a 61-yard drive that was keyed by McDaniel’s 30-yard pass to Deondre Parker and his 21-yard completion to Caleb Carmichael to the 1.
McDaniel ran for the 1-yard score, but the PAT attempt was blocked as Whitney hung on for a 7-6 edge with two seconds left in the first quarter.
That was all the time Saucedo needed to score as he hit the left side and blasted past everyone for a dazzling 75-yard touchdown run to push Whitney to a 14-6 lead on the last play of the first quarter.
Taking advantage of a short McGregor punt, Whitney got great field position at the Bulldogs’ 32 on the next possession.
Wilson pierced through the left side for 25 yards before Saucedo scored standing up the middle on a 4-yard run to extend Whitney’s lead to 20-6.
McGregor quickly answered as Smith scored on a 60-yard option pass from Chad Lorenz to cut Whitney’s lead to 20-12 with 8:32 left in the second quarter.
Once again, the Wildcats responded with Wilson hitting Saucedo with a 28-yard pass to set up Garner’s 10-yard run around the left side to open up a 26-12 lead with 5:54 left in the second quarter.
Wilson shifted to wide receiver and caught the 71-yard touchdown pass from Peacock to open the third quarter.
The Bulldogs responded with Smith’s leaping six-yard touchdown catch at the back of the end zone after McDaniel escaped pressure to get off the pass.
But Whitney’s offense couldn’t be denied.
Saucedo’s 24-yard touchdown run was wiped out when he was called for unsportsmanlike conduct when he taunted McGregor before crossing the goal line.
But Whitney scored anyway as Garner escaped several McGregor defenders and pitched the ball to Kolby Tanner, who ran down the right sideline for a 16-yard touchdown to open up a 42-18 lead with 52 seconds left in the third quarter.
Saucedo scored the Wildcats’ final touchdown late in the game on a two-yard run following a McGregor fumble.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.