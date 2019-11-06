Whitney linebacker Dawson Hightower helped the Wildcats pull off a big upset of top-ranked Grandview on Friday and then earned some of the spoils of that victory on Wednesday when he was named the Ford Built Tough Texas 3A Player of the Week.
Hightower had 16 tackles and forced a fumble to help Whitney defeat the Zebras, 26-21, and claim the District 9-3A Division I championship.
