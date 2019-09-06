WHITNEY — Devin Wilson and the high-powered Wildcats are hard to catch once they get running.
Wilson ran for two scores and passed for another in Whitney’s shutout of Marlin (0-2). Wilson had a 21-yard TD pass to Juan Saucedo to get the scoring going in the first quarter, and later used his legs on TD runs of 40 and 3 yards.
Saucedo had a 26-yard scoring run of its own. Even the defense got in on the fun for Whitney (2-0), as Dawson Hightower scored on a 20-yard fumble return in the third quarter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.