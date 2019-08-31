In Whitney, Wildcats running back Juan Saucedo rolled through the Jarrell defense and quarterback Devin Wilson sprinkled in a few accurate passes as Whitney surged to a season-opening victory.
Saucedo rushed for 226 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Wilson completed 9 of 10 passes for 167 yards and scoring passes to Kolby Tanner, Dez Garner and Jordan Newton.
The Wildcats (1-0) piled up more than 600 yards of offense, pretty evenly split among rushing and passing.
