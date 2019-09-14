In Whitney, the Wildcats scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overtake Hillsboro and stay undefeated this season.

Quarterback Devin Wilson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to fuel Whitney (3-0). Backup quarterback Garrett Peacock completed 4 of 5 passes for 116 yards and a TD.

Wilson also had 8 tackles and 3 TFLs and defensive lineman Geronimo Rodriguez posted nine tackles and 2.5 TFLs, including a sack to lead the way as Whitney held down the Eagles (1-2).

