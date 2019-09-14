In Whitney, the Wildcats scored 12 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to overtake Hillsboro and stay undefeated this season.
Quarterback Devin Wilson rushed for two touchdowns and threw for two more to fuel Whitney (3-0). Backup quarterback Garrett Peacock completed 4 of 5 passes for 116 yards and a TD.
Wilson also had 8 tackles and 3 TFLs and defensive lineman Geronimo Rodriguez posted nine tackles and 2.5 TFLs, including a sack to lead the way as Whitney held down the Eagles (1-2).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.