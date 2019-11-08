GROESBECK — The Wildcats wrapped up the outright District 9-3A title with a blowout victory over the Goats.

Whitney (9-1, 6-0) was coming off a 26-21 win over previously No. 1-ranked Grandview, and didn’t experience a letdown in this one. The Wildcats rolled to a 42-0 lead by halftime, and the Goats (2-8, 0-6) didn’t crack the scoreboard until late in the second half. Whitney will draw Lago Vista (6-4) in the bi-district playoffs next week.

Tags

Load comments