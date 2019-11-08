TEAGUE – Before Friday’s reason-season ending game against Teague, West head coach David Woodard said he wanted to take plenty of confidence and momentum into next week’s already clinched 3A-Dvision I playoff spot.
After a 49-20 rout of 9-3A rival Tigers, you can consider it mission accomplished.
“We talked all week about being ready and prepared and executing,” Woodward said. “You always want to go into the playoffs with momentum and doing things the right way. That is as good as we have played in the first half all year long. I’m really proud of the offense and defense the way we came out tonight.”
West put on an offensive clinic with five touchdowns in the first two quarters for a 35-0 halftime lead to stun the home Teague Lions fan and send the large West traveling fan core into fits of joy. The only damaged unit might have been the West band worn out from playing the Trojans fight song over and over.
West is now 4-2 in district play, 4-6 overall with Teague 3-3, 4-6. West should play 10-3A Cameron in first round of the 3A playoffs 7:30 p.m. Friday at WISD Stadium next week while Teague will face Troy on Thursday at WISD.
The Trojans scored every time they had the ball in the first half. They recovered a rare onsides kick from Teague to open the game and never looked back.
Junior running back Trey Janek rushed for 189 yards on eight carries in the first half, mainly in the first quarter and scored on runs of 39 and 16 yards and added an 89 yard burst where he was caught at the six yard line. He capped the first half scoring onslaught with a perfect executed 39-yard touchdown reception.
He finished with five touchdowns and 237 rushing.
After recovering the onside kick to open the game, it only took the Trojans four plays to score, three runs by Janek before he ripped off a 39-yard run up the middle. The score with 7-0 with Cody Skarpa kicking the first of his five extra points.
After West’s defense shut down Teague on four plays, West got the ball back and moved it 50 yards for another score. Janek did the honors on a fourth down run 16 yards up the middle midway through the first quarter making the score 14-0.
Teague pinned West deep with a punt at their own 5-yard line, but it was no matter for the Trojans’ powerhouse offense. On second down, Janek broke straight up the middle and raced untouched 89 yards before finally being chased down at the Teague six-yard line.
Quarterback Landon Edwards capped the scoring drive with a one-yard sneak up the middle for a 21-0 lead.
In the second quarter, the scoring assault continued as Lawson Kendrick scored from 14 yards out, running over a poor Teague defender at the two-yard line and spilled over the goal line for a 28-0 lead.
The Teague offense was stopped again right before halftime and West took the opportunity to score one more time before the half ended.
The Trojans mixed a variety of runs and passes to steadily move the ball down the field. Then Janek scored on a perfectly executed screen pass as he took the pass from quarterback Edwards and had four blockers to escort him into scoring land for a 35-0 lead at halftime.
So complete was West’s first half domination that they had five touchdowns to three first downs for Teague. The Trojans had no penalties and never punted.
Teague scored twice in the third quarter, both times from Drew Satterwhite from a 69-yard pass and a 21-yard run to cut the deficit to 35-14. They then recovered an onside kick.
Janek scored his fourth touchdown of the night early in the fourth quarter on a 27 yard run for a 42-14 lead. He got his fifth score from 22 yards out late in the fourth quarter to complete the confidence boosting rout.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.