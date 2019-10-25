WEST — Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick left a trail of fire in fueling West’s sizzling ground attack, and the Trojans stopped the Panthers.
Janek had touchdown runs of 4 and 49 yards, and Kendrick added a 50-yard voyage as West (3-6, 3-2) kept itself in good shape for a playoff spot in District 9-3A Div. I. The Trojans will have next week off, then will play their final regular-season game at Teague on Nov. 8.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.