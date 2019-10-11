WEST – After losing their first five games, the West Trojans appear to be finding themselves at just the right time.
With Trey Janek exploding for 247 yards rushing and four touchdowns, the Trojans held on for a 31-28 win over McGregor on a chilly Friday night.
It was the second straight District 9-3A Division I win for the Trojans (2-5, 2-1) after a 33-14 win over Groesbeck last week.
“We knew our district was going to be tough, and those first four nondistrict games tested us and taught us a lot about ourselves,” said West coach David Woodard. “We learned a few things as coaches and the kids learned a few things, and we’re starting to put those pieces together”.
West had to sweat it out until the end as McGregor kicker Hector Aviles attempted to send the game into overtime, but pulled his 32-yard field goal attempt wide left with six seconds to play.
“He had a shot at it, but he pulled it a little bit,” said McGregor coach Mike Shields. “He had enough leg, I think, on it. We had confidence in him and we’ll try it again next week. But we had too many dropped passes the whole game and it caught up to us.”
One of those drops came with 27 seconds remaining when Deondre Parker couldn’t hang on to Jhobe Smith’s option pass at the 5 that would have given McGregor the go-ahead 39-yard touchdown.
On the next play, quarterback Veandre McDaniel hit Smith with a 24-yard pass to the 15. After McDaniel missed his next pass to the end zone, Aviles missed the field goal as the Bulldogs fell to 3-4 overall and 1-2 in district.
McDaniel had a productive night as he hit 14 of 30 passes for 300 yards and a touchdown while also running for two scores. Smith was his top target as he made five catches for 208 yards.
The Trojans offset McGregor’s passing attack with their ground game as Lawson Kendrick picked up 166 yards on 15 carries to go along with Janek’s 247 yards on 31 carries.
“They ran well and we did a good job of giving those guys some creases,” Woodard said. “That’s all they need is a crease. The kids have just grown up. We start two freshmen on the O-line and a couple of sophomores, and they’ve just learned what they’ve got to do on Friday night to compete and what it takes each and every play.”
Janek scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 42-yard burst to give the Trojans a 31-28 lead with 8:56 remaining.
He also scored on a three-yard run in the third quarter before McDaniel answered with a five-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs a 28-24 lead with 4:23 remaining in the third quarter.
It was a wild first half as West and McGregor traded touchdowns until the final seconds.
The Trojans struck first as Janek drove for a three-yard touchdown and then ran for the two-point conversion with 5:15 left in the first quarter. Kendrick set up the touchdown with a 53-yard run.
The Trojans had a chance to score another touchdown on their next drive as they moved to McGregor’s 5 before Will Allison stuffed Kendrick for a one-yard loss.
Colby Scarpa stepped in and nailed a 23-yard field goal to push the Trojans’ lead to 11-0 with 11:01 left in the second quarter.
McGregor kicked its offense into gear as Smith turned a screen pass from McDaniel into a 63-yard gain to the 2. On the next play, Chad Lorenz ran for the two-yard touchdown and then hit Campbell McCauley for the two-point conversion to cut West’s lead to 11-8 with 9:31 left in the second quarter.
It didn’t take West long to respond as Janek faked out a couple of McGregor defenders at the line of scrimmage and broke away down the right sideline for a 67-yard touchdown run to open up an 18-8 lead with 6:56 left in the second quarter.
But McGregor came back with a big play as McDaniel hit Coltin Brock for 40 yards to set up McDaniel’s 10-yard touchdown run to cut the Trojans’ lead to 18-14 with 4:57 left in the second quarter.
After McGregor’s Koby Reineke recovered a fumble at West’s 46, McDaniel’s 24-yard pass to Smith set up Caleb Carmichael’s seven-yard touchdown run to give the Bulldogs their first lead of the night at 21-18 with 29 seconds left in the second quarter.
West nearly responded with a score as Janek broke loose for 62 yards before McGregor dragged him down at the five as time expired.
