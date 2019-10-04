GROESBECK — The Trojans’ first win of the season couldn’t have come at a better time.

West’s defense stepped up, shutting out the Goats in the second half, and the Trojans (1-5, 1-1 in 9-3A Div. I) got into the win column in rousing fashion.

It was a close game at the half, with West leading, 20-14. But the Trojans came up with some key takeaways in the second half to gain some separation. Guillermo Acevedo and Hunter Sembera both had interceptions for West, with the latter coming late in the fourth quarter, and the Trojans were able to run out the clock from there.

Trey Janek and Lawson Kendrick each scored twice on the ground to pace the West offense. The Trojans also dented the end zone once through the air, on a 10-yard strike from Landon Edwards to Carter Charanza.

Groesbeck (2-4, 0-2) has been held to 14 points in its two district losses.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments