One of Central Texas’ most successful baseball coaches will change zip codes after the season.
Cory Beckham, who led the West Trojans to consecutive Class 3A state baseball championships in 2015 and ’16, said that this coming season will be his last at West. Beckham has accepted a job to be the inaugural head baseball coach at Lake Belton, a new Class 4A school starting up with the 2020-21 school year.
“It was a really hard decision,” Beckham said. “West is such a good place and they’ve treated me and my family so well, welcomed me with open arms. And the future is bright at West, we’ve got some excellent players coming up. But this wasn’t a decision about players, but more of a challenge and something new, and everything that Lake Belton had to offer.”
Lake Belton will start as a 4A school with only freshmen and sophomores, with the intention of moving to 5A after two years of only underclassmen.
“To tell you the truth, I’ve always been intrigued with the idea of starting a program,” said Beckham, who compared the situation to College Station High School when it first started. “I was watching that program and knew that job was open, and really researched the community and the baseball talent and it seems like a possible gold mine.”
Prior to West, Beckham had a successful seven-year run coaching Connally from 2001-07. He started out his career as an assistant at Fort Worth Brewer.
At West, Beckham has overseen one of the most consistent, successful programs in Central Texas. He expects that to not only continue into 2021 and beyond, but also this final swan song season.
“It’s a good situation. I’ve got six seniors, really productive players, and I told the players that we’re looking to go out with a bang, go out on top,” Beckham said. “I’m going to coach with no restraint, as hard as we can. You’re going to get as much coaching dedication out of me as you can get. … We’re kind of being overlooked, but I think we’re going to be pretty stinking good.”
The UIL baseball regular season opens on Feb. 24.
