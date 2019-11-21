GARLAND — Food, fun and focus were the three keys for Crawford head volleyball coach Jeff Coker as he prepared his team for Friday’s Class 2A state championship match against longtime volleyball power Leon.
The Lady Pirates will battle the Lady Cougars at 3 p.m. at the Curtis Culwell Center in a rematch of the finals of the Leon tournament earlier this year. Crawford downed Leon, 25-20, 25-23, in that two-set match and Cooker expects another close battle.
“We beat them two games in a best-of-three tournament finals and it was close every one. I expect that again. The girls are ready to go,” he said.
But to win their second state title in three years, the top-ranked Lady Pirates (48-4) don’t plan on changing their game plan for the final contest of the season.
Work hard, play hard, and make sure you are well-fed.
Crawford celebrated the semifinal win over Burton Wednesday night with a trip to Texas Roadhouse in Garland. After a Thursday morning practice at nearby Naaman Forest High School, they took in some of the volleyball action Thursday afternoon, then they embarked on a special Thursday night dinner at the medieval-themed restaurant Magic Time Machine in Dallas.
“I went there as a kid and really enjoyed it and wanted to surprise the girls with it this year,” Coker said. “It’s really a fun place to relax and watch the show.”
After a brief Friday morning warmup, Coker said his team will be ready for a chance to bring home more state hardware to McLennan County and validate the top Class 2A ranking they have carried most of the year.
“You have a plan and get your team ready and always hope for the best,” he said.
There are seven seniors on the team this year, most of whom have experienced state glory as sophomores. But they said it will be a different feeling on Friday afternoon.
“I think it will lot more emotional because this is our last game in high school,” said senior Peyton Elmore. “We were really close to our seniors two years ago, but now we are the seniors. This is as far as we can go in high school, and we have to finish.”
Leon head volleyball coach Jessica Turner is also looking forward to the rematch on Friday, hopefully with a different result this time.
“I think Crawford is very consistent, but very beatable,” Turner said. “When we played them in our tournament it wasn’t our strongest game, but I think we are ready.”
It will be a matchup of two of the dominant 2A volleyball powers in Texas, separated by just over 100 miles. Leon (42-5) last won the state title in 2015. Crawford won it in 2017. Leon has more state finals appearances; Crawford has the most recent state title and has been ranked No. 1 in the state most of the season.
It could be an all-Crawford sports Friday night in the Dallas area. The football team is playing in nearby Forney at 8 p.m. in its area playoff game. With the volleyball game at 3 p.m., it gives Crawford fans a chance for a double-dip of Pirate action.
For the semifinal win over Burton, Coker wore a tie presented to him on Crawford senior night, emblazoned with photos of the seven senior players and two senior managers.
He said he wasn’t superstitious before the game, but wasn’t sure if he would wear the tie again for today’s game.
“I might have something else planned,” Coker said.
He just hopes that includes a shiny state championship volleyball trophy to bring home late Friday night.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.