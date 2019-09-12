Week 3: Trib staff high school football picks

See what Trib staffers Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and Glynn Beaty think about this week's games.

GAMES CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Killeen at Midway Midway Midway Midway
Ellison at Waco High Waco Ellison Waco
Belton at Copperas Cove Belton Cove Belton
Temple at Harker Heights Temple Temple Temple
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
University at Burleson Burleson Burleson Burleson
NON-DISTRICT
Austin LBJ at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Connally at China Spring Connally China Spring China Spring
Gatesville at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
Lorena at Lampasas Lorena Lampasas Lorena
Robinson at Troy Robinson Robinson Robinson
Athens at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Malakoff at Mexia Mexia Mexia Mexia
Hillsboro at Whitney Whitney Whitney Whitney
McGregor at Rogers McGregor Rogers Rogers
West at Godley Godley Godley Godley
Groesbeck at Marlin Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Maypearl at Clifton Clifton Clifton Clifton
Hamilton at Moody Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Rice at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford
Dawson at Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills Dawson
Bosqueville at Reicher Bosqueville Bosqueville Reicher
Axtell at Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale Axtell
Bruceville-Eddy at Chilton B-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy
Frost at Itasca Frost Itasca Itasca
Jarrell at Riesel Riesel Jarrell Riesel
Rio Vista at Rosebud-Lott R-Lott Rio Vista R-Lott
Mart at Franklin Franklin Franklin Mart
Malakoff Cross Roads at Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard Cross Roads
Meridian at Granger (7 p.m.) Granger Granger Granger
Bartlett at Wortham Wortham Wortham Wortham
Bremond at Milano Bremond Bremond Bremond
Texas Wind at Snook (7 p.m.) Snook Snook Wind
SIX-MAN
Abbott at Penelope Abbott Abbott Abbott
Richland Springs at Aquilla RS RS RS
Iredell at Blum Blum Blum Blum
Mount Calm at Gholson Gholson Gholson Gholson
Covington at Oglesby Covington Covington Covington
Coolidge at Weatherford Christian Coolidge Weatherford Coolidge
Evant at Brookesmith Brookesmith Evant Evant
Walnut Springs at Gordon (7 p.m.) Gordon Gordon WS
Mullin at Cranfills Gap Gap Gap Gap
Morgan at Three Way Morgan Morgan Morgan
Rochelle at Kopperl (6:30 p.m.) Kopperl Kopperl Kopperl
Bynum at Perrin-Whitt Bynum Perrin-Whitt Bynum
Vanguard vs. Eagle Christian Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
Live Oak at Jonesboro (7 p.m.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Parkview Christian at Granbury North Central Texas Parkview Granbury Parkview
Trinidad at Methodist Home MCH MCH MCH
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 33-15 29-19 25-23
Season to date 71-27 63-35 56-42
