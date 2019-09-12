Week 3: Trib staff high school football picks
|GAMES
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Killeen at Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Ellison at Waco High
|Waco
|Ellison
|Waco
|Belton at Copperas Cove
|Belton
|Cove
|Belton
|Temple at Harker Heights
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|University at Burleson
|Burleson
|Burleson
|Burleson
|NON-DISTRICT
|Austin LBJ at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Connally at China Spring
|Connally
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Gatesville at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Lorena at Lampasas
|Lorena
|Lampasas
|Lorena
|Robinson at Troy
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Athens at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Malakoff at Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Hillsboro at Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|McGregor at Rogers
|McGregor
|Rogers
|Rogers
|West at Godley
|Godley
|Godley
|Godley
|Groesbeck at Marlin
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Maypearl at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton at Moody
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Rice at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Dawson at Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Dawson
|Bosqueville at Reicher
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Reicher
|Axtell at Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Axtell
|Bruceville-Eddy at Chilton
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Frost at Itasca
|Frost
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Jarrell at Riesel
|Riesel
|Jarrell
|Riesel
|Rio Vista at Rosebud-Lott
|R-Lott
|Rio Vista
|R-Lott
|Mart at Franklin
|Franklin
|Franklin
|Mart
|Malakoff Cross Roads at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Cross Roads
|Meridian at Granger (7 p.m.)
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Bartlett at Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Bremond at Milano
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Texas Wind at Snook (7 p.m.)
|Snook
|Snook
|Wind
|SIX-MAN
|Abbott at Penelope
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Richland Springs at Aquilla
|RS
|RS
|RS
|Iredell at Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Mount Calm at Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Covington at Oglesby
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Coolidge at Weatherford Christian
|Coolidge
|Weatherford
|Coolidge
|Evant at Brookesmith
|Brookesmith
|Evant
|Evant
|Walnut Springs at Gordon (7 p.m.)
|Gordon
|Gordon
|WS
|Mullin at Cranfills Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Morgan at Three Way
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Rochelle at Kopperl (6:30 p.m.)
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Bynum at Perrin-Whitt
|Bynum
|Perrin-Whitt
|Bynum
|Vanguard vs. Eagle Christian
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Live Oak at Jonesboro (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Parkview Christian at Granbury North Central Texas
|Parkview
|Granbury
|Parkview
|Trinidad at Methodist Home
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|33-15
|29-19
|25-23
|Season to date
|71-27
|63-35
|56-42
