Week 9: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Midway at Shoemaker (7 p.m. Thu.)
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Waco High at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Ellison at Belton
|Ellison
|Ellison
|Ellison
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Aledo at University
|Aledo
|Aledo
|Aledo
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|China Spring at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Fairfield at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Mexia at Robinson
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Robinson
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|Whitney at Teague
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Maypearl at West
|West
|West
|West
|McGregor at Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Cameron Yoe at Rockdale
|Rockdale
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Troy at Manor New Tech
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
|Florence at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|De Leon at Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|San Saba at Valley Mills
|San Saba
|San Saba
|San Saba
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Axtell at Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Bruceville-Eddy at Moody
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Itasca at Italy
|Italy
|Italy
|Itasca
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Milano at Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Thrall at Rosebud-Lott
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Thrall
|DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
|Mart at Hubbard
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Frost at Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Meridian at Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
|Bremond at Chilton (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|TAPPS DISTRICT 3 DIV. III
|Reicher at Schertz John Paul II
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
|Blum at Gholson
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Aquilla at Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. I
|Milford at Penelope
|Milford
|Milford
|Milford
|Avalon at Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Avalon
|Coolidge
|DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I
|Zephyr at Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Lometa at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. II
|Walnut Springs at Iredell (7 p.m.)
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Cranfills Gap at Three Way (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II
|Bynum at Kopperl
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Mount Calm at Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. II
|Calvert at Oglesby
|Calvert
|Calvert
|Calvert
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
|Marble Falls Faith at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
|Live Oak at Bulverde Bracken (6 p.m.)
|Bracken
|Bracken
|Bracken
|TCAF DIST. 1 SIX-MAN
|Crowley Nazarene at Parkview Christian
|Parkview
|Parkview
|Parkview
|NON-DISTRICT
|Methodist Home at FW THESA Home School
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|SA Brooks Academy at Texas Wind (7 p.m.)
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|Eagle Christian at Victory Christian (7 p.m.)
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|29-7
|29-7
|28-8
|Season to date
|267-85
|262-90
|241-111
