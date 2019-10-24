Week 9: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Midway at Shoemaker (7 p.m. Thu.) Midway Midway Midway
Waco High at Temple Temple Temple Temple
Ellison at Belton Ellison Ellison Ellison
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Aledo at University Aledo Aledo Aledo
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
China Spring at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Fairfield at Connally Connally Connally Connally
Mexia at Robinson Mexia Mexia Robinson
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
Whitney at Teague Whitney Whitney Whitney
Maypearl at West West West West
McGregor at Grandview Grandview Grandview Grandview
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Cameron Yoe at Rockdale Rockdale Yoe Yoe
Troy at Manor New Tech Troy Troy Troy
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
Florence at Clifton Clifton Clifton Clifton
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
De Leon at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford
San Saba at Valley Mills San Saba San Saba San Saba
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Axtell at Riesel Riesel Riesel Riesel
Bruceville-Eddy at Moody B-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy
Itasca at Italy Italy Italy Itasca
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Milano at Marlin Marlin Marlin Marlin
Thrall at Rosebud-Lott Thrall Thrall Thrall
DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
Mart at Hubbard Mart Mart Mart
Frost at Dawson Dawson Dawson Dawson
Meridian at Wortham Wortham Wortham Wortham
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
Bremond at Chilton (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
TAPPS DISTRICT 3 DIV. III
Reicher at Schertz John Paul II Reicher Reicher Reicher
DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
Blum at Gholson Blum Blum Blum
Aquilla at Covington Covington Covington Covington
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. I
Milford at Penelope Milford Milford Milford
Avalon at Coolidge Coolidge Avalon Coolidge
DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I
Zephyr at Evant Evant Evant Evant
Lometa at Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. II
Walnut Springs at Iredell (7 p.m.) Iredell Iredell Iredell
Cranfills Gap at Three Way (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II
Bynum at Kopperl Bynum Bynum Bynum
Mount Calm at Morgan Morgan Morgan Morgan
DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. II
Calvert at Oglesby Calvert Calvert Calvert
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
Marble Falls Faith at Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
Live Oak at Bulverde Bracken (6 p.m.) Bracken Bracken Bracken
TCAF DIST. 1 SIX-MAN
Crowley Nazarene at Parkview Christian Parkview Parkview Parkview
NON-DISTRICT
Methodist Home at FW THESA Home School MCH MCH MCH
SA Brooks Academy at Texas Wind (7 p.m.) Wind Wind Wind
Eagle Christian at Victory Christian (7 p.m.) ECA ECA ECA
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 29-7 29-7 28-8
Season to date 267-85 262-90 241-111
Load comments