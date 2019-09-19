Week 4: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Harker Heights at Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Shoemaker at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Midway at Killeen Ellison (Thu.)
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Cleburne at University
|Cleburne
|Cleburne
|University
|NON-DISTRICT
|La Vega at Pflugerville
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|China Spring at Alvarado
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Connally at Gatesville
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Teague at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Whitney at Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Palestine at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Mexia at Coldspring-Oakhurst
|C-Oakhurst
|C-Oakhurst
|C-Oakhurst
|Eustace at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Brownsboro at West
|West
|Brownsboro
|West
|Clifton at McGregor
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Cameron Yoe at Giddings
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Troy at Hillsboro
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Early at Hamilton
|Early
|Early
|Early
|Crawford at Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Crawford
|Hubbard at Valley Mills
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Rogers at Bosqueville
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Granger at Bruceville-Eddy (7 p.m.)
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Italy at Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Marlin
|Dallas Inspired Vision at Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Moody at Meridian
|Moody
|Moody
|Moody
|Rosebud-Lott at Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Jarrell
|Riesel at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Dawson at Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Malakoff Cross Roads at Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Wortham at Cayuga
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Chilton at Axtell
|Axtell
|Chilton
|Axtell
|Bremond at Reicher
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Dallas HSAA Blue Home School at Texas Wind (7 p.m.)
|Wind
|Wind
|Wind
|SIX-MAN
|Evant at Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Abbott at Bryson
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Aquilla at Gilmer Union Hill
|Union Hill
|Union Hill
|Union Hill
|Morgan at Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Jonesboro at Coolidge
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Penelope at Mount Calm (7 p.m.)
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Sidney at Cranfills Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Walnut Springs at Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Gordon at Iredell
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Oglesby at Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Gustine at Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Live Oak at Methodist Home (7 p.m.)
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Vanguard at Watauga Harvest
|Harvest
|Harvest
|Vanguard
|Gholson at Parkview Christian
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Eagle Christian at Mineral Wells Community (7 p.m.)
|Eagle
|Eagle
|Eagle
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|38-10
|40-8
|33-15
|Season to date
|109-37
|103-43
|89-57
