Week 4: Trib staff high school football picks

See what Trib staffers Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and Glynn Beaty think about this week's games.

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights at Belton Belton Belton Belton
Shoemaker at Temple Temple Temple Temple
Midway at Killeen Ellison (Thu.) Midway Midway Midway
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Cleburne at University Cleburne Cleburne University
NON-DISTRICT
La Vega at Pflugerville La Vega La Vega La Vega
China Spring at Alvarado China Spring China Spring China Spring
Connally at Gatesville Connally Connally Connally
Teague at Lorena Lorena Lorena Lorena
Whitney at Robinson Robinson Robinson Robinson
Palestine at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Mexia at Coldspring-Oakhurst C-Oakhurst C-Oakhurst C-Oakhurst
Eustace at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Brownsboro at West West Brownsboro West
Clifton at McGregor Clifton Clifton Clifton
Cameron Yoe at Giddings Yoe Yoe Yoe
Troy at Hillsboro Troy Troy Troy
Early at Hamilton Early Early Early
Crawford at Holland Holland Holland Crawford
Hubbard at Valley Mills Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
Rogers at Bosqueville Rogers Rogers Rogers
Granger at Bruceville-Eddy (7 p.m.) B-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy
Italy at Marlin Marlin Marlin Marlin
Dallas Inspired Vision at Itasca Itasca Itasca Itasca
Moody at Meridian Moody Moody Moody
Rosebud-Lott at Jarrell Jarrell Jarrell Jarrell
Riesel at Mart Mart Mart Mart
Dawson at Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale
Malakoff Cross Roads at Frost Frost Frost Frost
Wortham at Cayuga Wortham Wortham Wortham
Chilton at Axtell Axtell Chilton Axtell
Bremond at Reicher Bremond Bremond Bremond
Dallas HSAA Blue Home School at Texas Wind (7 p.m.) Wind Wind Wind
SIX-MAN
Evant at Blum Blum Blum Blum
Abbott at Bryson Abbott Abbott Abbott
Aquilla at Gilmer Union Hill Union Hill Union Hill Union Hill
Morgan at Covington Covington Covington Covington
Jonesboro at Coolidge Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Penelope at Mount Calm (7 p.m.) Penelope Penelope Penelope
Sidney at Cranfills Gap Gap Gap Gap
Walnut Springs at Avalon Avalon Avalon Avalon
Gordon at Iredell Gordon Gordon Gordon
Oglesby at Kopperl Kopperl Kopperl Kopperl
Gustine at Bynum Bynum Bynum Bynum
Live Oak at Methodist Home (7 p.m.) MCH MCH MCH
Vanguard at Watauga Harvest Harvest Harvest Vanguard
Gholson at Parkview Christian Gholson Gholson Gholson
Eagle Christian at Mineral Wells Community (7 p.m.) Eagle Eagle Eagle
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 38-10 40-8 33-15
Season to date 109-37 103-43 89-57
