Week 11: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Midway at Belton Midway Midway Midway
Copperas Cove at Temple Temple Temple Temple
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Midlothian at University Midlothian Midlothian Midlothian
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
Gatesville at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Brownwood at China Spring (7 p.m.) Brownwood Brownwood Brownwood
DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
Godley at Hillsboro Hillsboro Godley Hillsboro
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Connally at Robinson Connally Connally Connally
Mexia at Lorena Mexia Mexia Lorena
Fairfield at Salado Salado Fairfield Fairfield
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
Whitney at Groesbeck Whitney Whitney Whitney
West at Teague Teague Teague Teague
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Cameron Yoe at Lago Vista Yoe Yoe Yoe
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
Clifton at Rogers Rogers Rogers Rogers
Florence at Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
Hico at Crawford Crawford Crawford Crawford
Goldthwaite at Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Axtell at Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Italy at Riesel Italy Italy Riesel
Itasca at Moody Moody Moody Itasca
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Hearne at Rosebud-Lott Hearne Hearne Hearne
Thorndale at Marlin Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale
DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
Mart at Frost Mart Mart Mart
Wortham at Dawson Dawson Dawson Dawson
Meridian at Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
Granger at Chilton (7 p.m.) Granger Chilton Granger
TAPPS DISTRICT 3 DIV. III
Reicher at Boerne Geneva (7 p.m.) Geneva Geneva Reicher
DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
Aquilla at Abbott Abbott Aquilla Abbott
Covington at Gholson Covington Covington Covington
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. I
Penelope at Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I
Evant at Jonebsoro Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. II
Walnut Springs at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II
Bynum at Mount Calm Bynum Bynum Bynum
DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. II
Buckholts at Oglesby Buckholts Buckholts Buckholts
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
Austin Veritas at Vanguard Vanguard Veritas Vanguard
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
Live Oak at Kerr. Our Lady/Hills (6 p.m.) Our Lady Our Lady Live Oak
POSTSEASON
Lewisville Lakeland at Methodist Home MCH MCH MCH
Parkview Chr. at Garland Chr. Garland Chr. Garland Chr. Garland Chr.
Eagle Chr. at Red Oak Ovilla Chr. (8:30 a.m. Sat. at Gholson) ECA ECA ECA
Last week 39-4 38-5 34-9
Season to date 336-98 332-102 305-129
