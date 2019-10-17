Week 8: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Harker Heights at Midway Midway Midway Midway
Shoemaker at Waco High Shoemaker Shoemaker Waco High
Temple at Ellison Temple Temple Temple
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
University at Burleson Centennial Centennial Centennial Centennial
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
La Vega at Stephenville (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
China Spring at Gatesville (7 p.m.) China Spring China Spring China Spring
DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
Venus at Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Connally at Mexia Connally Connally Connally
Salado at Lorena Lorena Lorena Lorena
Robinson at Madisonville Robinson Robinson Robinson
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
West at Whitney Whitney Whitney Whitney
Teague at McGregor Teague McGregor Teague
Grandview at Groesbeck Grandview Grandview Grandview
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Academy at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
Rockdale at Troy Rockdale Troy Troy
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
Clifton at Lexington Clifton Clifton Clifton
Rogers at Hamilton Rogers Rogers Rogers
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
Crawford at Goldthwaite Crawford Crawford Crawford
Valley Mills at De Leon Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Italy at Axtell Italy Italy Axtell
Moody at Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Riesel at Bruceville-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Rosebud-Lott at Holland Holland Holland Holland
Marlin at Thrall Marlin Thrall Marlin
DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
Wortham at Mart Mart Mart Mart
Dawson at Meridian Dawson Dawson Dawson
Hubbard at Frost Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
Granger at Bremond (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Iola (7 p.m.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
Covington at Blum Blum Covington Blum
Gholson at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
Vanguard at Round Rock Christian Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
TCAF DIST. 1 SIX-MAN
Parkview Christian at Methodist Home MCH MCH MCH
NON-DISTRICT
Cumby at Texas Wind (7 p.m.) Cumby Cumby Texas Wind
Williamson County Home School at Cranfills Gap Gap Gap Gap
Temple Centex Chargers Home School at Eagle Christian ECA ECA ECA
RECORDS
Last week 32-8 32-8 31-9
Season to date 238-78 233-83 213-103
