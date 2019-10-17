Week 8: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Harker Heights at Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Shoemaker at Waco High
|Shoemaker
|Shoemaker
|Waco High
|Temple at Ellison
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|University at Burleson Centennial
|Centennial
|Centennial
|Centennial
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|La Vega at Stephenville (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|China Spring at Gatesville (7 p.m.)
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
|Venus at Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Connally at Mexia
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Salado at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Robinson at Madisonville
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|West at Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Teague at McGregor
|Teague
|McGregor
|Teague
|Grandview at Groesbeck
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Academy at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Rockdale at Troy
|Rockdale
|Troy
|Troy
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
|Clifton at Lexington
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Rogers at Hamilton
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Crawford at Goldthwaite
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Valley Mills at De Leon
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Italy at Axtell
|Italy
|Italy
|Axtell
|Moody at Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Riesel at Bruceville-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Rosebud-Lott at Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|Marlin at Thrall
|Marlin
|Thrall
|Marlin
|DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
|Wortham at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Dawson at Meridian
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Hubbard at Frost
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
|Granger at Bremond (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Iola (7 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
|Covington at Blum
|Blum
|Covington
|Blum
|Gholson at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
|Vanguard at Round Rock Christian
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TCAF DIST. 1 SIX-MAN
|Parkview Christian at Methodist Home
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|NON-DISTRICT
|Cumby at Texas Wind (7 p.m.)
|Cumby
|Cumby
|Texas Wind
|Williamson County Home School at Cranfills Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Temple Centex Chargers Home School at Eagle Christian
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|RECORDS
|Last week
|32-8
|32-8
|31-9
|Season to date
|238-78
|233-83
|213-103
