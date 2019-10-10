McGregor West Football (copy)
Staff photo — Jose Yau, file

Week 7: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Midway at Copperas Cove Midway Midway Midway
Killeen at Temple Temple Temple Temple
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
Arlington Seguin at University University University University
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
Stephenville at China Spring (7 p.m.) Stephenville China Spring China Spring
Gatesville at Brownwood (7 p.m.) Brownwood Brownwood Brownwood
DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
Hillsboro at Glen Rose Hillsboro Glen Rose Hillsboro
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Lorena at Robinson Robinson Lorena Lorena
Madisonville at Connally Connally Connally Connally
Mexia at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
McGregor at West McGregor McGregor West
Groesbeck at Teague Teague Teague Teague
Whitney at Maypearl Whitney Whitney Whitney
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Cameron Yoe at Jarrell Yoe Yoe Yoe
Troy at Academy Troy Troy Troy
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
Hamilton at Clifton Clifton Clifton Clifton
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
Crawford at Valley Mills Crawford Crawford Crawford
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Axtell at Itasca Itasca Itasca Itasca
Bosqueville at Riesel Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Bruceville-Eddy at Italy B-Eddy Italy B-Eddy
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Holland at Marlin Holland Holland Holland
DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
Meridian at Mart Mart Mart Mart
Dawson at Hubbard Dawson Dawson Dawson
Frost at Wortham Wortham Wortham Wortham
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
Bremond at Bartlett (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bartlett
TAPPS DIST. 3 DIV. III
San Marcos Academy at Reicher Reicher San Marcos Reicher
DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
Blum at Aquilla Blum Blum Blum
Abbott at Covington Abbott Covington Abbott
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
Vanguard at Austin Hill Country Hill Country Hill Country Hill Country
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
Victoria Faith at Live Oak (7 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
NON-DISTRICT
Oakwood at Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
Leakey at Evant Leakey Leakey Leakey
Iredell at Jonesboro (7 p.m.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Kopperl at Penelope Penelope Penelope Penelope
Morgan at Gordon Gordon Gordon Gordon
Lometa at Bynum Lometa Lometa Lometa
Gustine at Oglesby Gustine Gustine Gustine
Methodist Children’s Home at Granbury North Central Texas MCH MCH MCH
Parkview Christian at Gorman Gorman Gorman Gorman
Eagle Christian at Bluff Dale Bluff Dale Bluff Dale Bluff Dale
Mt. Calm at Walnut Spr. (7 p.m. Sat.) W. Springs W. Springs W. Springs
Texas Wind at Texas School for the Deaf (5:30 p.m. Sat.) TSD TSD Wind
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 27-13 28-12 29-11
Season to date 206-70 201-75 182-94
