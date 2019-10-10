Week 7: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Midway at Copperas Cove
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Killeen at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|Arlington Seguin at University
|University
|University
|University
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|Stephenville at China Spring (7 p.m.)
|Stephenville
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Gatesville at Brownwood (7 p.m.)
|Brownwood
|Brownwood
|Brownwood
|DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
|Hillsboro at Glen Rose
|Hillsboro
|Glen Rose
|Hillsboro
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Lorena at Robinson
|Robinson
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Madisonville at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Mexia at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|McGregor at West
|McGregor
|McGregor
|West
|Groesbeck at Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Teague
|Whitney at Maypearl
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Cameron Yoe at Jarrell
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Troy at Academy
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
|Hamilton at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Crawford at Valley Mills
|Crawford
|Crawford
|Crawford
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Axtell at Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Itasca
|Bosqueville at Riesel
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bruceville-Eddy at Italy
|B-Eddy
|Italy
|B-Eddy
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Holland at Marlin
|Holland
|Holland
|Holland
|DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
|Meridian at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Dawson at Hubbard
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Frost at Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
|Bremond at Bartlett (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bartlett
|TAPPS DIST. 3 DIV. III
|San Marcos Academy at Reicher
|Reicher
|San Marcos
|Reicher
|DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
|Blum at Aquilla
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Abbott at Covington
|Abbott
|Covington
|Abbott
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
|Vanguard at Austin Hill Country
|Hill Country
|Hill Country
|Hill Country
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
|Victoria Faith at Live Oak (7 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|NON-DISTRICT
|Oakwood at Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Leakey at Evant
|Leakey
|Leakey
|Leakey
|Iredell at Jonesboro (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Kopperl at Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Penelope
|Morgan at Gordon
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Gordon
|Lometa at Bynum
|Lometa
|Lometa
|Lometa
|Gustine at Oglesby
|Gustine
|Gustine
|Gustine
|Methodist Children’s Home at Granbury North Central Texas
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Parkview Christian at Gorman
|Gorman
|Gorman
|Gorman
|Eagle Christian at Bluff Dale
|Bluff Dale
|Bluff Dale
|Bluff Dale
|Mt. Calm at Walnut Spr. (7 p.m. Sat.)
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|Texas Wind at Texas School for the Deaf (5:30 p.m. Sat.)
|TSD
|TSD
|Wind
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|27-13
|28-12
|29-11
|Season to date
|206-70
|201-75
|182-94
