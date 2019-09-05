Week 2: Trib staff high school football picks

See what Trib staffers Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and Glynn Beaty think about this week's games.

GAMES CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
NON-DISTRICT
Mansfield Lake Ridge at Midway Midway Midway Midway
Georgetown at Waco High Georgetown Georgetown Georgetown
Round Rock at Belton Belton Belton Belton
Autonoma (N.L., Mexico) at Temple Temple Temple Temple
Argyle at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
China Spring at Addison Trinity Chr. China Spring China Spring China Spring
Robinson at Gatesville Robinson Robinson Robinson
Grandview at Hillsboro Grandview Grandview Grandview
Glen Rose at Connally Connally Connally Connally
Fairfield at Brownsboro Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Franklin at Lorena Lorena Lorena Lorena
Marlin at Whitney Whitney Whitney Whitney
West at Eastland Eastland Eastland West
Teague at Mexia Mexia Mexia Mexia
McGregor at Bosqueville McGregor McGregor McGregor
Hearne at Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
Troy at Lexington Troy Lexington Lexington
Crawford at Clifton Clifton Clifton Clifton
Valley Mills at Santo Valley Mills Santo Valley Mills
Hamilton at Hico Hamilton Hico Hico
Rogers at Bruceville-Eddy Rogers Rogers Rogers
Hubbard at Itasca Hubbard Hubbard Hubbard
Thrall at Moody Thrall Thrall Thrall
Riesel at Meridian Riesel Riesel Riesel
Axtell at Malakoff Cross Roads Axtell Cross Roads Cross Roads
Holland at Mart Mart Mart Mart
Bartlett at Dawson Dawson Dawson Bartlett
Frost at Granger (7 p.m.) Granger Granger Granger
Dal. First Baptist at Wortham (7 p.m.) DFB DFB DFB
Thorndale at Bremond Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Rosebud-Lott Chilton Chilton Chilton
Reicher at McKinney Christian MC MC Reicher
Somerville at Texas Wind (7 p.m.) Wind Somerville Wind
SIX-MAN
Blum at Jonesboro Jonesboro Blum Blum
Milford at Abbott Milford Milford Milford
Oakwood at Aquilla Oakwood Oakwood Oakwood
Oglesby at Gholson Gholson Gholson Gholson
Mount Calm at Covington Covington Covington Covington
Coolidge at Watauga Harvest Coolidge Coolidge Coolidge
Penelope at Morgan Morgan Morgan Morgan
Avalon at Iredell Avalon Avalon Iredell
Bynum at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.) WS WS WS
Cranfills Gap at Evant Evant Evant Evant
Kopperl at Bluff Dale Kopperl Kopperl Kopperl
Giddings State School at Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
Live Oak Classical at Parkview Chr. Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
Austin NYOS at Methodist Home MCH MCH MCH
Eagle Christian at CC Annapolis Christian (6 p.m. Sat.) Annapolis Annapolis Annapolis
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 38-12 34-16 31-19
Season to date 38-12 34-16 31-19

