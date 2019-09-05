Week 2: Trib staff high school football picks
|GAMES
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|NON-DISTRICT
|Mansfield Lake Ridge at Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Georgetown at Waco High
|Georgetown
|Georgetown
|Georgetown
|Round Rock at Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|Autonoma (N.L., Mexico) at Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Temple
|Argyle at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|China Spring at Addison Trinity Chr.
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Robinson at Gatesville
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Robinson
|Grandview at Hillsboro
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Glen Rose at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Fairfield at Brownsboro
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Franklin at Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Marlin at Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|West at Eastland
|Eastland
|Eastland
|West
|Teague at Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|McGregor at Bosqueville
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Hearne at Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Troy at Lexington
|Troy
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Crawford at Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Valley Mills at Santo
|Valley Mills
|Santo
|Valley Mills
|Hamilton at Hico
|Hamilton
|Hico
|Hico
|Rogers at Bruceville-Eddy
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Hubbard at Itasca
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Thrall at Moody
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Thrall
|Riesel at Meridian
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Axtell at Malakoff Cross Roads
|Axtell
|Cross Roads
|Cross Roads
|Holland at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Bartlett at Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Bartlett
|Frost at Granger (7 p.m.)
|Granger
|Granger
|Granger
|Dal. First Baptist at Wortham (7 p.m.)
|DFB
|DFB
|DFB
|Thorndale at Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Rosebud-Lott
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Reicher at McKinney Christian
|MC
|MC
|Reicher
|Somerville at Texas Wind (7 p.m.)
|Wind
|Somerville
|Wind
|SIX-MAN
|Blum at Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Blum
|Blum
|Milford at Abbott
|Milford
|Milford
|Milford
|Oakwood at Aquilla
|Oakwood
|Oakwood
|Oakwood
|Oglesby at Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Mount Calm at Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|Coolidge at Watauga Harvest
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Penelope at Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Morgan
|Avalon at Iredell
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Iredell
|Bynum at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)
|WS
|WS
|WS
|Cranfills Gap at Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Kopperl at Bluff Dale
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Kopperl
|Giddings State School at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Live Oak Classical at Parkview Chr.
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Austin NYOS at Methodist Home
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Eagle Christian at CC Annapolis Christian (6 p.m. Sat.)
|Annapolis
|Annapolis
|Annapolis
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|38-12
|34-16
|31-19
|Season to date
|38-12
|34-16
|31-19
