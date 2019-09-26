Week 5: Trib staff high school football picks

See what Trib staffers Chad Conine, Brice Cherry and Glynn Beaty think about this week's games.

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Waco High at Midway Midway Midway Midway
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Salado at Connally Connally Connally Connally
Lorena at Fairfield Lorena Lorena Lorena
Madisonville at Mexia Mexia Madisonville Madisonville
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
McGregor at Whitney Whitney Whitney Whitney
Grandview at West Grandview Grandview Grandview
Groesbeck at Maypearl Groesbeck Groesbeck Groesbeck
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Troy at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Bruceville-Eddy at Axtell B-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy
Bosqueville at Itasca Bosqueville Bosqueville Bosqueville
Moody at Italy Italy Moody Moody
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Rosebud-Lott at Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale Thorndale
NON-DISTRICT
Midlothian Heritage at La Vega (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
China Spring at Arg. Liberty Chr. (7 p.m.) China Spring China Spring China Spring
Lampasas at Gatesville Lampasas Lampasas Lampasas
Hillsboro at Eustace Hillsboro Hillsboro Hillsboro
Teague at Hempstead Teague Hempstead Teague
Clifton at Godley Clifton Clifton Clifton
Hamilton at Goldthwaite Hamilton Hamilton Hamilton
Rogers at Crawford Rogers Rogers Crawford
Meridian at Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills
Mart at Refugio Refugio Mart Refugio
Ranger at Dawson (7 p.m.) Dawson Dawson Dawson
Bartlett at Frost Frost Frost Frost
Cayuga at Hubbard Hubbard Cayuga Hubbard
Wortham at Malakoff Cross Roads Wortham Wortham Wortham
Leon at Bremond Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Snook Chilton Chilton Childton
Arlington Grace Prep at Reicher Grace Prep Grace Prep Reicher
Texas Wind at Cedar Hill DasCHE DasCHE DasCHE DasCHE
SIX-MAN
Blum at Penelope Blum Blum Blum
Oglesby at Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla
Buckholts at Gholson Gholson Gholson Gholson
Covington at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.) Covington Covington Covington
FW THESA Home Sch. at Coolidge (7 p.m.) Coolidge Coolidge Collidge
Avalon at Mount Calm Avalon Avalon Avalon
Evant at Round Rock Concordia Concordia Evant Evant
Tem. Holy Trinity at Jonesboro (7 p.m.) Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
Iredell at Granbury N. Central Texas Iredell Iredell Iredell
Kopperl at Gustine Gustine Gustine Gustine
Bluff Dale at Morgan Morgan Bluff Dale Morgan
Vanguard at Methodist Home MCH MCH MCH
Live Oak at Abbott Abbott Abbott Abbott
Parkview Chr. at Watauga Harvest Harvest Harvest Harvest
Eagle Christian at Austin Royals Eagle Royals Eagle
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 35-11 37-9 32-14
Season to date 144-48 140-52 121-71
