Week 5: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Waco High at Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|Midway
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Salado at Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Connally
|Lorena at Fairfield
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Madisonville at Mexia
|Mexia
|Madisonville
|Madisonville
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|McGregor at Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Whitney
|Grandview at West
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Grandview
|Groesbeck at Maypearl
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|Groesbeck
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Troy at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Bruceville-Eddy at Axtell
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Bosqueville at Itasca
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Bosqueville
|Moody at Italy
|Italy
|Moody
|Moody
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Rosebud-Lott at Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|Thorndale
|NON-DISTRICT
|Midlothian Heritage at La Vega (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|China Spring at Arg. Liberty Chr. (7 p.m.)
|China Spring
|China Spring
|China Spring
|Lampasas at Gatesville
|Lampasas
|Lampasas
|Lampasas
|Hillsboro at Eustace
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Hillsboro
|Teague at Hempstead
|Teague
|Hempstead
|Teague
|Clifton at Godley
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Clifton
|Hamilton at Goldthwaite
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Hamilton
|Rogers at Crawford
|Rogers
|Rogers
|Crawford
|Meridian at Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Mart at Refugio
|Refugio
|Mart
|Refugio
|Ranger at Dawson (7 p.m.)
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Dawson
|Bartlett at Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Cayuga at Hubbard
|Hubbard
|Cayuga
|Hubbard
|Wortham at Malakoff Cross Roads
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Wortham
|Leon at Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Snook
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Childton
|Arlington Grace Prep at Reicher
|Grace Prep
|Grace Prep
|Reicher
|Texas Wind at Cedar Hill DasCHE
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|SIX-MAN
|Blum at Penelope
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Oglesby at Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Buckholts at Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Gholson
|Covington at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)
|Covington
|Covington
|Covington
|FW THESA Home Sch. at Coolidge (7 p.m.)
|Coolidge
|Coolidge
|Collidge
|Avalon at Mount Calm
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Evant at Round Rock Concordia
|Concordia
|Evant
|Evant
|Tem. Holy Trinity at Jonesboro (7 p.m.)
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Iredell at Granbury N. Central Texas
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Iredell
|Kopperl at Gustine
|Gustine
|Gustine
|Gustine
|Bluff Dale at Morgan
|Morgan
|Bluff Dale
|Morgan
|Vanguard at Methodist Home
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|Live Oak at Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Abbott
|Parkview Chr. at Watauga Harvest
|Harvest
|Harvest
|Harvest
|Eagle Christian at Austin Royals
|Eagle
|Royals
|Eagle
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|35-11
|37-9
|32-14
|Season to date
|144-48
|140-52
|121-71
