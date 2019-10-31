Week 10: Trib staff high school football picks

  CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
DISTRICT 12-6A
Temple at Midway Temple Temple Midway
Belton at Waco High Belton Belton Belton
DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
University at Everman Everman Everman Everman
DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
La Vega at Brownwood (7 p.m.) La Vega La Vega La Vega
Stephenville at Gatesville (7 p.m.) Stephenville Stephenville Stephenville
DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
Hillsboro at Ferris Hillsboro Ferris Ferris
DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
Robinson at Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield Fairfield
Lorena at Madisonville Lorena Lorena Lorena
Salado at Mexia Mexia Mexia Mexia
DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
Groesbeck at McGregor McGregor McGregor McGregor
Grandview at Whitney Whitney Grandview Whitney
Teague at Maypearl Teague Teague Maypearl
DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
Manor New Tech at Cameron Yoe Yoe Yoe Yoe
Lago Vista at Troy Troy Troy Troy
DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
Hamilton at Lexington Lexington Lexington Hamilton
DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
Crawford at San Saba San Saba San Saba San Saba
Valley Mills at Hico Valley Mills Valley Mills Valley Mills
DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
Moody at Axtell Moody Moody Axtell
Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy B-Eddy
Riesel at Itasca Riesel Riesel Itasca
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
Marlin at Hearne Hearne Hearne Hearne
Rosebud-Lott at Milano Milano Milano Milano
DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
Dawson at Mart Mart Mart Mart
Frost at Meridian Frost Frost Frost
Hubbard at Wortham Hubbard Wortham Wortham
DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
Iola at Bremond (7 p.m.) Bremond Bremond Bremond
Chilton at Bartlett (7 p.m.) Chilton Chilton Chilton
TAPPS DISTRICT 3 DIV. III
Texas School for the Deaf at Reicher Reicher Reicher Reicher
DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
Abbott at Blum Blum Blum Blum
Gholson at Aquilla Aquilla Aquilla Gholson
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. I
Coolidge at Milford Milford Milford Milford
Avalon at Penelope Avalon Avalon Avalon
DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I
Evant at Lometa Evant Evant Evant
Jonesboro at Zephyr Jonesboro Jonesboro Jonesboro
DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. II
Iredell at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.) Gap Gap Gap
Three Way at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.) W. Springs W. Springs W. Springs
DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II
Morgan at Bynum Bynum Bynum Bynum
DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. II
Oglesby at McDade McDade McDade McDade
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
Round Rock Concordia at Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard Vanguard
TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
Temple Holy Trinity at Live Oak (6 p.m.) Live Oak Live Oak Live Oak
TCAF DIST. 1 SIX-MAN
Crowley Nazarene at Methodist Home MCH MCH MCH
NON-DISTRICT
Parkview Chr. at FW THESA Home Sch. THESA THESA THESA
Eagle Chr. at Granbury N. Cen. Texas ECA ECA ECA
Texas Wind vs. Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School (7 p.m. Sat.) DasCHE DasCHE DasCHE
RECORDS CHAD
CONINE		 BRICE
CHERRY		 GLYNN
BEATY
Last week 30-9 32-7 30-9
Season to date 297-94 294-97 271-120
Load comments