Week 10: Trib staff high school football picks
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|DISTRICT 12-6A
|Temple at Midway
|Temple
|Temple
|Midway
|Belton at Waco High
|Belton
|Belton
|Belton
|DISTRICT 5-5A DIV. II
|University at Everman
|Everman
|Everman
|Everman
|DISTRICT 5-4A DIV. I
|La Vega at Brownwood (7 p.m.)
|La Vega
|La Vega
|La Vega
|Stephenville at Gatesville (7 p.m.)
|Stephenville
|Stephenville
|Stephenville
|DISTRICT 4-4A DIV. II
|Hillsboro at Ferris
|Hillsboro
|Ferris
|Ferris
|DISTRICT 8-4A DIV. II
|Robinson at Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Fairfield
|Lorena at Madisonville
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Lorena
|Salado at Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|Mexia
|DISTRICT 9-3A DIV. I
|Groesbeck at McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|McGregor
|Grandview at Whitney
|Whitney
|Grandview
|Whitney
|Teague at Maypearl
|Teague
|Teague
|Maypearl
|DISTRICT 10-3A DIV. I
|Manor New Tech at Cameron Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Yoe
|Lago Vista at Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|Troy
|DISTRICT 8-3A DIV. II
|Hamilton at Lexington
|Lexington
|Lexington
|Hamilton
|DISTRICT 7-2A DIV. I
|Crawford at San Saba
|San Saba
|San Saba
|San Saba
|Valley Mills at Hico
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|Valley Mills
|DISTRICT 8-2A DIV. I
|Moody at Axtell
|Moody
|Moody
|Axtell
|Bosqueville at Bruceville-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|B-Eddy
|Riesel at Itasca
|Riesel
|Riesel
|Itasca
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. I
|Marlin at Hearne
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Hearne
|Rosebud-Lott at Milano
|Milano
|Milano
|Milano
|DISTRICT 11-2A DIV. II
|Dawson at Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Mart
|Frost at Meridian
|Frost
|Frost
|Frost
|Hubbard at Wortham
|Hubbard
|Wortham
|Wortham
|DISTRICT 13-2A DIV. II
|Iola at Bremond (7 p.m.)
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Bremond
|Chilton at Bartlett (7 p.m.)
|Chilton
|Chilton
|Chilton
|TAPPS DISTRICT 3 DIV. III
|Texas School for the Deaf at Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|Reicher
|DISTRICT 10-1A DIV. I
|Abbott at Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Blum
|Gholson at Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Aquilla
|Gholson
|DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. I
|Coolidge at Milford
|Milford
|Milford
|Milford
|Avalon at Penelope
|Avalon
|Avalon
|Avalon
|DISTRICT 15-1A DIV. I
|Evant at Lometa
|Evant
|Evant
|Evant
|Jonesboro at Zephyr
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|Jonesboro
|DISTRICT 11-1A DIV. II
|Iredell at Cranfills Gap (7 p.m.)
|Gap
|Gap
|Gap
|Three Way at Walnut Springs (7 p.m.)
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|W. Springs
|DISTRICT 12-1A DIV. II
|Morgan at Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|Bynum
|DISTRICT 14-1A DIV. II
|Oglesby at McDade
|McDade
|McDade
|McDade
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. I SIX-MAN
|Round Rock Concordia at Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|Vanguard
|TAPPS DIST. 2 DIV. II SIX-MAN
|Temple Holy Trinity at Live Oak (6 p.m.)
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|Live Oak
|TCAF DIST. 1 SIX-MAN
|Crowley Nazarene at Methodist Home
|MCH
|MCH
|MCH
|NON-DISTRICT
|Parkview Chr. at FW THESA Home Sch.
|THESA
|THESA
|THESA
|Eagle Chr. at Granbury N. Cen. Texas
|ECA
|ECA
|ECA
|Texas Wind vs. Cedar Hill DasCHE Home School (7 p.m. Sat.)
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|DasCHE
|RECORDS
|CHAD
CONINE
|BRICE
CHERRY
|GLYNN
BEATY
|Last week
|30-9
|32-7
|30-9
|Season to date
|297-94
|294-97
|271-120
