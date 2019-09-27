|Waco High
|15
|Midway
|55
|Belton
|23
|Killeen Shoemaker
|42
|Midlothian Heritage
|14
|La Vega
|58
|China Spring
|56
|Argyle Liberty Chr.
|58
|Lampasas
|59
|Gatesville
|0
|Salado
|21
|Connally
|28
|Lorena
|21
|Fairfield
|41
|Madisonville
|30
|Mexia
|37
|Hillsboro
|51
|Eustace
|13
|McGregor
|18
|Whitney
|50
|Grandview
|42
|West
|14
|Groesbeck
|0
|Maypearl
|47
|Teague
|48
|Hempstead
|47
|Troy
|59
|Cameron Yoe
|41
|Clifton
|14
|Godley
|15
|Hamilton
|35
|Goldthwaite
|20
|Rogers
|35
|Crawford
|28
|Meridian
|0
|Valley Mills
|69
|Bruceville-Eddy
|55
|Axtell
|7
|Bosqueville
|30
|Itasca
|24
|Moody
|6
|Italy
|55
|Rosebud-Lott
|0
|Thorndale
|63
|Mart
|40
|Refugio
|48
|Ranger
|0
|Dawson
|40
|Bartlett
|6
|Frost
|26
|Cayuga
|20
|Hubbard
|28
|Wortham
|36
|Mal. Cross Roads
|20
|Leon
|35
|Bremond
|57
|Chilton
|34
|Snook
|16
|Arlington Grace Prep
|42
|Reicher
|8
|Texas Wind
|0
|Cedar Hill DasCHE
|63
|Blum
|54
|Penelope
|26
|Oglesby
|14
|Aquilla
|59
|Buckholts
|21
|Gholson
|70
|Covington
|61
|Walnut Springs
|16
|FW THESA Home Sch.
|30
|Coolidge
|32
|Avalon
|56
|Mount Calm
|6
|Evant
|62
|Round Rock Concordia
|13
|Temple Holy Trinity
|0
|Jonesboro
|48
|Cranfills Gap
|59
|Bynum
|12
|Iredell
|20
|Granbury N. Cen. Texas
|55
|Kopperl
|16
|Gustine
|62
|Bluff Dale
|51
|Morgan
|43
|Vanguard
|18
|Methodist Home
|27
|Live Oak
|28
|Abbott
|78
|Parkview Chr.
|0
|Watauga Harvest
|48
|Eagle Christian
|40
|Austin Royals
|66
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.