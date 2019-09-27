FDist. 12-6A
Waco High 15
Midway 55
FDist. 12-6A
Belton 23
Killeen Shoemaker 42
FNon-district
Midlothian Heritage 14
La Vega 58
FNon-district
China Spring 56
Argyle Liberty Chr. 58
FNon-district
Lampasas 59
Gatesville 0
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Salado 21
Connally 28
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Lorena 21
Fairfield 41
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Madisonville 30
Mexia 37
FNon-district
Hillsboro 51
Eustace 13
FDist. 9-3A (I)
McGregor 18
Whitney 50
FDist. 9-3A (I)
Grandview 42
West 14
FDist. 9-3A (I)
Groesbeck 0
Maypearl 47
FNon-district
Teague 48
Hempstead 47
FDist. 10-3A (I)
Troy 59
Cameron Yoe 41
FNon-district
Clifton 14
Godley 15
FNon-district
Hamilton 35
Goldthwaite 20
F / 2OTNon-district
Rogers 35
Crawford 28
FNon-district
Meridian 0
Valley Mills 69
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Bruceville-Eddy 55
Axtell 7
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Bosqueville 30
Itasca 24
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Moody 6
Italy 55
FDist. 13-2A (I)
Rosebud-Lott 0
Thorndale 63
FNon-district
Mart 40
Refugio 48
FNon-district
Ranger 0
Dawson 40
FNon-district
Bartlett 6
Frost 26
FNon-district
Cayuga 20
Hubbard 28
FNon-district
Wortham 36
Mal. Cross Roads 20
FNon-district
Leon 35
Bremond 57
FNon-district
Chilton 34
Snook 16
FNon-district
Arlington Grace Prep 42
Reicher 8
FNon-district
Texas Wind 0
Cedar Hill DasCHE 63
FSix-man
Blum 54
Penelope 26
FSix-man
Oglesby 14
Aquilla 59
FSix-man
Buckholts 21
Gholson 70
FSix-man
Covington 61
Walnut Springs 16
FSix-man
FW THESA Home Sch. 30
Coolidge 32
FSix-man
Avalon 56
Mount Calm 6
FSix-man
Evant 62
Round Rock Concordia 13
FSix-man
Temple Holy Trinity 0
Jonesboro 48
FSix-man
Cranfills Gap 59
Bynum 12
FSix-man
Iredell 20
Granbury N. Cen. Texas 55
FSix-man
Kopperl 16
Gustine 62
FSix-man
Bluff Dale 51
Morgan 43
FSix-man
Vanguard 18
Methodist Home 27
FSix-man
Live Oak 28
Abbott 78
FSix-man
Parkview Chr. 0
Watauga Harvest 48
FSix-man
Eagle Christian 40
Austin Royals 66
