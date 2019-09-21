F / 2OTDist. 12-6A
Midway 24
Ellison 21
FDist. 12-6A
Harker Heights 14
Belton 21
FDist. 12-6A
Shoemaker 28
Temple 38
FDist. 5-5A (II)
Cleburne 41
University 29
FNon-district
La Vega 61
Pflugerville 0
FNon-district
China Spring 41
Alvarado 49
FNon-district
Connally 50
Gatesville 21
FNon-district
Teague 13
Lorena 34
FNon-district
Whitney 27
Robinson 33
FNon-district
Palestine 56
Fairfield 35
ccd.Non-district
Mexia  
Coldspring-Oakhurst  
FNon-district
Eustace 28
Groesbeck 34
FNon-district
Brownsboro 34
West 32
FNon-district
Clifton 28
McGregor 22
FNon-district
Cameron Yoe 49
Giddings 27
FNon-district
Troy 44
Hillsboro 21
FNon-district
Early 28
Hamilton 47
FNon-district
Crawford 7
Holland 27
FNon-district
Hubbard 7
Valley Mills 17
FNon-district
Rogers 52
Bosqueville 20
F / OTNon-district
Granger 35
Bruceville-Eddy 37
FNon-district
Italy 21
Marlin 20
FNon-district
Dallas Inspired Vision 0
Itasca 77
FNon-district
Moody 48
Meridian 7
FNon-district
Rosebud-Lott 0
Jarrell 70
FNon-district
Riesel 0
Mart 72
FNon-district
Dawson 8
Thorndale 42
FNon-district
Malakoff Cross Roads 30
Frost 51
FNon-district
Wortham 6
Cayuga 24
FNon-district
Bremond 59
Reicher 26
FNon-district
Chilton 28
Axtell 7
FNon-district
Dallas HSAA Blue Home School 48
Texas Wind 0
FSix-man
Evant 0
Blum 50
FSix-man
Abbott 18
Bryson 26
FSix-man
Aquilla 30
Gilmer Union Hill 38
FSix-man
Morgan 0
Covington 46
FSix-man
Jonesboro 0
Coolidge 17
FSix-man
Penelope 56
Mount Calm 36
FSix-man
Sidney 6
Cranfills Gap 52
FSix-man
Walnut Springs 0
Avalon 54
FSix-man
Gordon 56
Iredell 6
FSix-man
Oglesby 48
Kopperl 58
FSix-man
Gustine 0
Bynum 48
FSix-man
Vanguard 0
Watauga Harvest 54
FSix-man
Live Oak 58
Methodist Home 59
FSix-man
Gholson 18
Parkview Christian 40
FSix-man
Eagle Christian 93
Mineral Wells Community 64
Load comments