|Midway
|24
|Ellison
|21
|Harker Heights
|14
|Belton
|21
|Shoemaker
|28
|Temple
|38
|Cleburne
|41
|University
|29
|La Vega
|61
|Pflugerville
|0
|China Spring
|41
|Alvarado
|49
|Connally
|50
|Gatesville
|21
|Teague
|13
|Lorena
|34
|Whitney
|27
|Robinson
|33
|Palestine
|56
|Fairfield
|35
|Mexia
|Coldspring-Oakhurst
|Eustace
|28
|Groesbeck
|34
|Brownsboro
|34
|West
|32
|Clifton
|28
|McGregor
|22
|Cameron Yoe
|49
|Giddings
|27
|Troy
|44
|Hillsboro
|21
|Early
|28
|Hamilton
|47
|Crawford
|7
|Holland
|27
|Hubbard
|7
|Valley Mills
|17
|Rogers
|52
|Bosqueville
|20
|Granger
|35
|Bruceville-Eddy
|37
|Italy
|21
|Marlin
|20
|Dallas Inspired Vision
|0
|Itasca
|77
|Moody
|48
|Meridian
|7
|Rosebud-Lott
|0
|Jarrell
|70
|Riesel
|0
|Mart
|72
|Dawson
|8
|Thorndale
|42
|Malakoff Cross Roads
|30
|Frost
|51
|Wortham
|6
|Cayuga
|24
|Bremond
|59
|Reicher
|26
|Chilton
|28
|Axtell
|7
|Dallas HSAA Blue Home School
|48
|Texas Wind
|0
|Evant
|0
|Blum
|50
|Abbott
|18
|Bryson
|26
|Aquilla
|30
|Gilmer Union Hill
|38
|Morgan
|0
|Covington
|46
|Jonesboro
|0
|Coolidge
|17
|Penelope
|56
|Mount Calm
|36
|Sidney
|6
|Cranfills Gap
|52
|Walnut Springs
|0
|Avalon
|54
|Gordon
|56
|Iredell
|6
|Oglesby
|48
|Kopperl
|58
|Gustine
|0
|Bynum
|48
|Vanguard
|0
|Watauga Harvest
|54
|Live Oak
|58
|Methodist Home
|59
|Gholson
|18
|Parkview Christian
|40
|Eagle Christian
|93
|Mineral Wells Community
|64
