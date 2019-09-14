|Killeen
|7
|Midway
|35
|Ellison
|16
|Waco High
|0
|Belton
|62
|Copperas Cove
|40
|Temple
|37
|Harker Heights
|3
|University
|13
|Burleson
|52
|Austin LBJ
|7
|La Vega
|21
|Connally
|21
|China Spring
|20
|Gatesville
|34
|Cameron Yoe
|68
|Hillsboro
|24
|Whitney
|33
|Lorena
|31
|Lampasas
|30
|Robinson
|63
|Troy
|35
|Malakoff
|17
|Mexia
|14
|Athens
|25
|Fairfield
|45
|McGregor
|20
|Rogers
|53
|West
|14
|Godley
|36
|Groesbeck
|22
|Marlin
|19
|Maypearl
|0
|Clifton
|45
|Hamilton
|56
|Moody
|14
|Rice
|7
|Crawford
|28
|Dawson
|41
|Valley Mills
|19
|Bosqueville
|60
|Reicher Catholic
|12
|Axtell
|0
|Thorndale
|69
|Bruceville-Eddy
|31
|Chilton
|13
|Frost
|18
|Itasca
|46
|Jarrell
|37
|Riesel
|34
|Rio Vista
|24
|Rosebud-Lott
|6
|Mart
|16
|Franklin
|20
|Mal. Cross Roads
|6
|Hubbard
|49
|Meridian
|0
|Granger
|62
|Bartlett
|0
|Wortham
|24
|Bremond
|44
|Milano
|6
|Texas Wind
|12
|Snook
|60
|Abbott
|26
|Penelope
|12
|Richland Springs
|50
|Aquilla
|46
|Iredell
|14
|Blum
|66
|Mount Calm
|6
|Gholson
|52
|Covington
|57
|Oglesby
|12
|Coolidge
|54
|Weatherford Chr.
|62
|Evant
|30
|Brookesmith
|40
|Walnut Springs
|0
|Gordon
|52
|Mullin
|12
|Cranfills Gap
|59
|Morgan
|46
|Three Way
|0
|Rochelle
|63
|Kopperl
|33
|Bynum
|0
|Perrin-Whitt
|52
|Vanguard
|26
|Eagle Christian
|14
|Live Oak
|20
|Jonesboro
|68
|Trinidad
|34
|Methodist Home
|82
|Parkview Christian
|46
|Granbury North Central Texas
|15
