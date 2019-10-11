|Waco High
|21
|Harker Heights
|31
|Midway
|42
|Copperas Cove
|20
|Killeen
|27
|Temple
|56
|Arlington Seguin
|6
|University
|20
|Stephenville
|21
|China Spring
|0
|Gatesville
|0
|Brownwood
|49
|Hillsboro
|21
|Glen Rose
|40
|Lorena
|42
|Robinson
|21
|Madisonville
|17
|Connally
|34
|Mexia
|37
|Fairfield
|10
|McGregor
|28
|West
|31
|Groesbeck
|6
|Teague
|52
|Whitney
|42
|Maypearl
|3
|Cameron Yoe
|55
|Jarrell
|0
|Troy
|42
|Academy
|14
|Hamilton
|13
|Clifton
|56
|Crawford
|21
|Valley Mills
|12
|Axtell
|0
|Itasca
|8
|Bosqueville
|49
|Riesel
|29
|Bruceville-Eddy
|62
|Italy
|41
|Holland
|64
|Marlin
|13
|Meridian
|0
|Mart
|68
|Dawson
|42
|Hubbard
|36
|Frost
|23
|Wortham
|36
|Bremond
|40
|Bartlett
|22
|San Marcos Academy
|28
|Reicher
|41
|Texas Wind
|Texas School for the Deaf
|Blum
|68
|Aquilla
|26
|Abbott
|18
|Covington
|42
|Vanguard
|57
|Austin Hill Country
|52
|Victoria Faith
|0
|Live Oak
|50
|Oakwood
|40
|Coolidge
|63
|Leakey
|66
|Evant
|20
|Iredell
|0
|Jonesboro
|40
|Kopperl
|Penelope
|Morgan
|0
|Gordon
|58
|Lometa
|36
|Bynum
|2
|Gustine
|94
|Oglesby
|62
|Methodist Home
|74
|Granbury NCTA
|24
|Parkview Christian
|13
|Gorman
|68
|Eagle Christian
|64
|Bluff Dale
|19
|Mount Calm
|Walnut Springs
