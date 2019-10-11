FDist. 12-6A
Waco High 21
Harker Heights 31
FDist. 12-6A
Midway 42
Copperas Cove 20
FDist. 12-6A
Killeen 27
Temple 56
FDist. 5-5A (I)
Arlington Seguin 6
University 20
FDist. 5-4A (I)
Stephenville 21
China Spring 0
FDist. 5-4A (I)
Gatesville 0
Brownwood 49
FDist. 4-4A (II)
Hillsboro 21
Glen Rose 40
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Lorena 42
Robinson 21
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Madisonville 17
Connally 34
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Mexia 37
Fairfield 10
F>Dist. 9-3A (I)
McGregor 28
West 31
FDist. 9-3A (I)
Groesbeck 6
Teague 52
FDist. 9-3A (I)
Whitney 42
Maypearl 3
FDist. 10-3A (I)
Cameron Yoe 55
Jarrell 0
FDist. 10-3A (I)
Troy 42
Academy 14
FDist. 8-3A (II)
Hamilton 13
Clifton 56
FDist. 7-2A (I)
Crawford 21
Valley Mills 12
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Axtell 0
Itasca 8
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Bosqueville 49
Riesel 29
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Bruceville-Eddy 62
Italy 41
FDist. 13-2A
Holland 64
Marlin 13
FDist. 11-2A (II)
Meridian 0
Mart 68
FDist. 11-2A (II)
Dawson 42
Hubbard 36
FDist. 11-2A (II)
Frost 23
Wortham 36
FDist. 13-2A (II)
Bremond 40
Bartlett 22
FTAPPS 3-III
San Marcos Academy 28
Reicher 41
5:30 Sat.Independent
Texas Wind  
Texas School for the Deaf  
FDist. 10-1A (I)
Blum 68
Aquilla 26
FDist. 10-1A (I)
Abbott 18
Covington 42
FTAPPS 2-6M (I)
Vanguard 57
Austin Hill Country 52
FTAPPS 2-6M (II)
Victoria Faith 0
Live Oak 50
FSix-man
Oakwood 40
Coolidge 63
FSix-man
Leakey 66
Evant 20
FSix-man
Iredell 0
Jonesboro 40
ccd.Six-man
Kopperl  
Penelope  
FSix-man
Morgan 0
Gordon 58
FSix-man
Lometa 36
Bynum 2
FSix-man
Gustine 94
Oglesby 62
FSix-man
Methodist Home 74
Granbury NCTA 24
FSix-man
Parkview Christian 13
Gorman 68
FSix-man
Eagle Christian 64
Bluff Dale 19
7:00 Sat.Six-man
Mount Calm  
Walnut Springs  
