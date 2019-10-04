|Copperas Cove
|41
|Waco High
|24
|Temple
|66
|Belton
|34
|University
|30
|Joshua
|27
|La Vega
|49
|Texarkana Liberty-Eylau
|6
|Hou. St. Thomas Catholic
|14
|China Spring
|13
|Gatesville
|6
|Glen Rose
|45
|Connally
|34
|Lorena
|24
|Robinson
|28
|Salado
|31
|Fairfield
|31
|Madisonville
|15
|Wills Point
|27
|Hillsboro
|21
|West
|33
|Groesbeck
|14
|Teague
|7
|Grandview
|52
|Maypearl
|17
|McGregor
|20
|Jarrell
|13
|Troy
|49
|Katy St. John XXIII
|7
|Cameron Yoe
|44
|Venus
|6
|Clifton
|73
|Italy
|44
|Bosqueville
|43
|Itasca
|6
|Bruceville-Eddy
|49
|Riesel
|64
|Moody
|48
|Marlin
|33
|Rosebud-Lott
|0
|Bremond
|21
|Hamilton
|47
|Florence
|42
|Chilton
|34
|Reicher
|60
|Tyler Bishop Gorman
|14
|Conroe Northside
|20
|Texas Wind
|18
|Blum
|66
|Medina
|19
|Aquilla
|0
|Jonesboro
|50
|Gholson
|52
|Kopperl
|44
|Penelope
|38
|Covington
|72
|Calvert
|31
|Coolidge
|34
|Three Way
|0
|Evant
|52
|Bynum
|46
|Iredell
|44
|Walnut Springs
|36
|Lingleville
|61
|Bluff Dale
|14
|Cranfills Gap
|64
|Morgan
|0
|Gorman
|50
|Oglesby
|80
|Prairie Lea
|39
|Abbott
|59
|Methodist Home
|74
|New Braunfels Christian
|81
|Live Oak
|36
|Longview HEAT
|0
|Parkview Christian
|50
|Eagle Christian
|46
|Crowley Nazarene
|84
