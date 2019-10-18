FDist. 12-6A
Belton 17
Killeen 44
FDist. 12-6A
Harker Heights 17
Midway 14
FDist. 12-6A
Shoemaker 42
Waco High 31
FDist. 12-6A
Temple 64
Ellison 38
FDist. 5-5A (II)
University 12
Burleson Centennial 42
FDist. 5-4A (I)
La Vega 42
Stephenville 10
FDist. 5-4A (I)
China Spring 52
Gatesville 13
FDist. 4-4A (II)
Venus 0
Hillsboro 69
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Connally 42
Mexia 26
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Salado 35
Lorena 21
FDist. 8-4A (II)
Robinson 55
Madisonville 35
FDist. 9-3A (I)
West 7
Whitney 48
FDist. 9-3A (I)
Teague 42
McGregor 21
FDist. 9-3A (I)
Grandview 42
Groesbeck 0
FDist. 10-3A (I)
Academy 7
Cameron Yoe 50
FDist. 10-3A (I)
Rockdale 44
Troy 62
FDist. 8-3A (II)
Clifton 13
Lexington 29
FDist. 8-3A (II)
Rogers 46
Hamilton 14
FDist. 7-2A (I)
Crawford 36
Goldthwaite 0
FDist. 7-2A (I)
Valley Mills 21
De Leon 0
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Italy 41
Axtell 0
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Moody 38
Bosqueville 69
FDist. 8-2A (I)
Riesel 16
Bruceville-Eddy 34
FDist. 13-2A (I)
Rosebud-Lott 0
Holland 59
FDist. 13-2A (I)
Marlin 33
Thrall 44
FDist. 11-2A (II)
Wortham 0
Mart 63
FDist. 11-2A (II)
Dawson 58
Meridian 0
FDist. 11-2A (II)
Hubbard 14
Frost 21
FDist. 13-2A (II)
Granger 14
Bremond 49
FDist. 13-2A (II)
Chilton 34
Iola 12
FDist. 10-1A (I)
Covington 6
Blum 54
FDist. 10-1A (I)
Gholson 6
Abbott 51
FTAPPS 2-I 6M
Vanguard 52
Round Rock Christian 0
FTCAF 1 6M
Parkview Christian 12
Methodist Home 57
FNon-district
Cumby 52
Texas Wind 6
FNon-district
Williamson County Home School 79
Cranfills Gap 54
FNon-district
Temple Centex Chargers Home School 0
Eagle Christian 45
