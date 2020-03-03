With La Vega rallying behind its fullcourt press, the heat was on China Spring to deliver at the free throw line in the decisive minutes of Tuesday’s Class 4A region quarterfinals.
The Cougars did just that.
Hitting seven of their last eight free throws, the Cougars held off the Pirates, 63-60, at Midway High School.
After splitting their two games during the regular season, everybody expected another riveting game with so much on the line.
“We all knew this was going to be a battle,” said China Spring coach Phil McCaslin. “Nobody came into this game thinking it was going to be anything different. They did a great job. We had some special players step up and it’s pretty fun to say we’re going to the regional tournament.”
The Cougars (27-11) will face No. 1 Houston Yates (24-3) in the Region III-4A tournament at 6:15 p.m. Friday at Sam Houston State University in Huntsville. Coaching his first season at China Spring, McCaslin is excited for the challenge.
“They’re the No. 1 team in the state, and we’ll see what happens,” McCaslin said. “If we beat them, who knows what we can do after that. We’re going to have to do some things better and handle the pressure a little better.”
China Spring got its usual brilliant game from talented guard Eli Stephens, who scored 28 points and hit three 3-pointers. But the Cougars needed contributions from a lot of players to overcome the Pirates (13-6), who got a 25-point performance from Jordan Rogers and 15 from Marcus Willis.
After the Pirates went into halftime with a 28-27 lead, the Cougars began taking command in the third quarter as they grabbed a 44-39 edge.
With Stephens’ basket with 1:38 remaining, China Spring looked like it would win comfortably with a 56-51 lead.
But Rogers drove for a basket for the Pirates and then stole the ball and passed to JaVon Iglehart, who hit the layup and drew a foul. He nailed the free throw for a three-point play to tie the game at 56 with 1:18 remaining.
“The team has given effort all year,” said La Vega coach William Cartwright IV. “You get to this point you want to try to get it done and we almost did. They gave it everything they had, every ounce.”
China Spring’s Preston Springer hit a pair of free throws with 1:15 remaining to take a 58-56 lead. Following a La Vega turnover, Josh Edwards drew a foul and converted both free throws to push China Spring’s lead to 60-56 with 40 seconds remaining.
After Rogers missed a free throw for La Vega, Karson Coe nailed a pair of free throws to give China Spring a 62-56 lead with 13.6 seconds remaining.
But La Vega wasn’t through as Willis scored on a layup. Iglehart then stole the ball and passed to Jar’Que Walton for a layup to cut China Spring’s lead to 62-60 with 2.7 seconds left.
La Vega quickly fouled and Edwards hit one of two free throws to seal the win with 1.2 seconds remaining.
“We did some of the things we did the first time (against China Spring) and it got us back into it,” Cartwright said. “But I didn’t think we could do it (press) for four quarters. It worked in spurts, but they still got good looks and they still got to the free throw line.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.