Waco ISD Superintendent Susan Kincannon announced Monday that she will recommend Ed Love as the district’s next athletic director, according to a news release from the district.
Love will direct and manage the overall program of extracurricular athletics for the district. He replaces longtime Athletic Director Johnny Tusa.
“The Waco ISD athletic director is a dream job for me,” Love said in the release. “I have thoroughly enjoyed my time as the executive director of school leadership at Transformation Waco, but the opportunity to lead and support our active athletic program is one my family and I decided couldn’t be passed up.
“The relationships I’ve built with teachers, students, administrators and athletes have meant so much to me, and I’m ready to continue strengthening those bonds.”
Most recently, Love served as the executive director of school leadership at Transformation Waco. Prior to that role, he was the principal of Waco High School, and led G.W. Carver Middle School and the G.L. Wiley Opportunity Center.
He was also an assistant principal and an associate principal at Waco High School. Many former students and their families know Love as a longtime coach of more than two decades.
“Coach Love is not only a true team leader, he’s also a strong team-builder in Waco ISD,” Kincannon said. “I’m confident his successes on the field, in the classroom, and as an administrator will continue as he leads our athletic program going forward.”
Love received a master’s degree in education from Tarleton State University and a bachelor’s degree in science, secondary education from Paul Quinn College. In addition to his 14 years in administration as a principal, assistant principal and associate principal, Love taught social studies in Waco ISD for 20 years.
During his coaching tenure, the Waco High School varsity football defensive team was consecutively ranked in the top two spots in District 14-5A under Love’s leadership as defensive coordinator from 2002 to 2006.
He also served as an assistant coach of varsity football at Waco High from (1988-2002), head varsity baseball coach at Waco High (1988-97), head coach/coordinator of the Waco High freshman football team (1986-88), secondary varsity football coach and head baseball coach at Jefferson Moore High (1984-86), and head seventh-grade coach at Tennyson Middle School (1982-84).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.