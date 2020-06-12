It wasn’t intended in an ugly way, but Kyle Chapman didn’t want the University head soccer job to go to just anyone.
Whoever took it over needed to know Mike Chapman’s legacy. That person needed to understand the community service aspect of the Trojan program.
So, who better, really, than his brother?
Waco ISD announced Friday that Kyle Chapman will be taking over as the head boys soccer coach at University High School. Kyle’s brother Mike served as the program’s lone head coach for 26 years before his death in January.
“I think Mike would be very pleased,” Kyle said. “I’m really glad that they’ve all given me the opportunity to do this, because while I can’t replace Mike I know what his values are and know what that soccer team meant. That’s what Mike lived by – those kids were going to be successful in the classroom, on the field and in the community. He wasn’t going to settle for any one of those three things to not happen.”
Kyle pitched in on an interim basis during the spring following Mike’s death. While he hasn’t coached soccer before, coaching is in his blood. Kyle came to University in 1990 as a teacher and assistant football coach, and had two different stints as the Trojans’ head baseball coach, from 1999-2014 and from 2017-18. Moreover, Ricky Perez and Tim O’Leary will remain as assistant soccer coaches, and they have a wealth of soccer knowledge between them, Kyle said.
“My job, I’ll help them with what I can, but I’ll make sure everything is running administratively,” Kyle said. “I’ll take care of the community service there, and I’ll learn a bunch about soccer. Don’t get me wrong – I’ve been going to soccer games for 25 years. I’ve just never coached it before. But I think this job is more important than just the coaching job.
“Between the three of them, you really had three head coaches. He was in a great situation, and that’s why I feel really comfortable about going into the job. Because the nuts and bolts are there. The knowledge is still there. There’s only one Mike, there’s no way I can replace Mike. But I can help fill in for now and transition.”
Under Mike Chapman, University’s soccer program built up an expansive community service initiative, giving back through the likes of Toys for Tots, Food for Families, Make A Wish, and their popular Soccer Buddies program.
Kyle and his family helped with many of those projects throughout the years, and he said those endeavors will remain woven into the fabric of the Trojan soccer program.
“That’s something I felt like that I for sure could help continue,” Kyle said. “And then to help his legacy. Not just his legacy, but the soccer program’s legacy. Community service was as important as wins and losses to him.”
New tennis coach for Lions
Waco ISD also announced the hiring of Tim Mason as head tennis coach at Waco High on Friday. Mason is another familiar face who formerly worked as a college pastor in Waco. Before coming to Waco High he worked at Burnet, where he headed up the Bulldogs’ tennis program.
“It’s a privilege to continue working up with the students who make up our tennis program at Waco High,” Mason said in a release. “Coach (Kayla) Stahl did an incredible job building the program over the last several years into something the kids want to be a part of. I hope to continue the upward momentum of Waco High tennis.”
