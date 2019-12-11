While defending state champions La Vega (4A D-I) and Mart (2A D-II) are still in the hunt for more titles in Midlothian and Pflugerville respectively on Friday, there will be two in-town playoff clashes this weekend.
Traditional small-school powers Omaha Pewitt (13-1) and East Bernard (14-0) will face off at 7:30 Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.
McLane Stadium will host the 6A D-II state semifinal between Katy Taylor (9-5) and Austin Westlake (13-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Katy Taylor has come on strong in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 5-5 mark and placing fourth in 19-6A.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.