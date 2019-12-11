While defending state champions La Vega (4A D-I) and Mart (2A D-II) are still in the hunt for more titles in Midlothian and Pflugerville respectively on Friday, there will be two in-town playoff clashes this weekend.

Traditional small-school powers Omaha Pewitt (13-1) and East Bernard (14-0) will face off at 7:30 Friday night at Waco ISD Stadium.

McLane Stadium will host the 6A D-II state semifinal between Katy Taylor (9-5) and Austin Westlake (13-1) at 2:30 p.m. on Saturday. Katy Taylor has come on strong in the playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 5-5 mark and placing fourth in 19-6A.

