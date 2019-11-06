Waco High (1-8, 1-6) at Killeen (2-5, 2-7)Radio: 7 p.m., 101.3 FM
Last week: Waco High defeated Belton, 24-21; Killeen lost to Ellison, 50-18
What’s at stake: Neither team has a shot at the playoffs. But the winner gets a momentum boost going into the offseason.
Breakdown: Waco High, which goes to Killeen ISD’s Leo Buckley Stadium for a 7 p.m. game on Thursday night, claimed an important victory last week. Beating Belton ensured that the Lions don’t have to go into the offseason with the weight of a winless record bringing them down.
Waco High coach Kwame Cavil said now the task is to build on the momentum.
“This is a process,” Cavil said. “You’re trying to get that light to come on and it has come on for some of our guys the last couple of weeks. We’ve got to make sure it stays on.”
A couple of Lions seniors — running back Jaydon Ridge and wide receiver Jerome Ratliff — made the key plays the team needed to get in the win column against Belton. Ridge ran for 169 yards and Ratliff took a short pass 36 yards for a touchdown early in the fourth quarter.
Cavil can tell that success created a hunger for more.
“We have something to prove, so we’re practicing and working toward that,” Cavil said. “The seniors are especially motivated. Attention to detail has been high.”
Cavil called Killeen running back Kadarius Marshall an all-district type of back. He added that QB James Terry is a solid playmaker.
