Waco High (0-5, 0-3) at Harker Heights (2-4, 2-2)
Radio: 6:45 p.m., 101.3 FM
Last week: Waco High lost to Copperas Cove, 41-24; Harker Heights defeated Killeen Ellison, 24-21 in overtime.
What’s at stake: Waco High is looking for its first win of the season. Harker Heights could stay very much alive in the hunt for a playoff spot with a victory.
Breakdown: Last week the Lions fell behind Copperas Cove, 34-7, at halftime. That’s starting to be a pattern after Midway went up 27-2 over Waco High at the break two weeks ago.
The Lions remain winless and their inability to generate much offense, especially in the first and second quarters is a huge factor. Waco High hasn’t scored more than seven points in the first half all season, including its 36-35 loss to University in the season opener. On that occasion, University grabbed a 14-7 lead at the break and prevailed after a crazy second half.
Harker Heights has found its rhythm in the last couple of games as the Knights defeated Killeen, 35-28, and then edged Ellison in overtime.
Knights quarterback LaPrinceton Dixon ran four yards for a touchdown to cut Ellison’s lead to two points with three seconds left in regulation last week. Then Dixon tossed the two-point conversion pass to Davon Byrd to tie the game. Harker Heights kicker Jamie Vargas made a 33-yard field goal in overtime that proved to be the difference.
With that, the Knights surpassed their win total of 2018. Harker Heights’ only victory last season was a 36-17 triumph over the Lions at Waco ISD Stadium.
