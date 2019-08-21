Will Grant is making waves all over the world.
Grant, a recent Waco High graduate who will be part of Harvard’s swim team this year, helped the United States set a world junior record in the mixed 4x100-meter medley relay on Wednesday at the FINA World Junior Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary.
Grant swam the opening leg of the relay and set a hot pace, completing his portion in 53.89 seconds. The U.S. finished in a winning time of 3:44.84, breaking Russia’s old record of 3:45.85 from 2015.
Grant also finished fifth in the 100-meter backstroke individually. He has already qualified for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials.