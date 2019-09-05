Even in the face-melting heat, Waco High’s Anna Garner is a seemingly indestructible machine.
The senior overcame the toasty conditions to charge to a convincing win at the Hewitt Kiwanis Invitational on Thursday morning at the Heart of Texas Soccer Complex. Garner completed the 4,850-meter course in a time of 18:27.9, nearly 15 seconds ahead of second-place finisher Jaci McGregor of Salado. That gave Garner the title in the 5A-6A division.
College Station’s powerful program swept the girls’ and boys’ team titles in the 5A-6A divisions.
Gatesville’s Katrina Thoms was unfazed by the higher-classification competition and finished sixth overall, as well as leading her team to a fifth-place finish. Her sister Tasha Thoms took 14th overall. Midway finished sixth in the girls’ team race, led by Hannah Bowden’s 18th-place showing (20:34) and Emma Bell in 20th (20:46.5).
College Station posted three top-10 finishes on its way to running away and hiding with the boys’ team title in the 5A-6A race. Joseph Benn won the individual crown for the Cougars with a sizzling time of 15:30.4.
Ellison was second, Belton third and Midway fourth. The Panthers benefited from a pair of top-10 efforts, as Nathan Groves led the way in fifth (16:12.1) and Mackie Ferretter came in seventh (16:32.5).
Robinson junior Alex Speer sliced his time from last year’s Hewitt Kiwanis meet by 23 seconds in charging to the win in the 4A-and-under boys’ race. Speer came in at 15:52.7.
Gatesville claimed the team title with a winning score of 72, paced by three top-10 showings from Luis Macias (fourth), Miles Barnes (sixth) and Carlo Martinez (seventh). Other area runners in the top 10 included Hamilton’s Caleb Lengelfeld in third, Eagle Christian’s Matthew Mathis in eighth, and La Vega’s Eric Martinez in 10th.
Salado sophomore Anna Lesley won the 4A-and-under, 3,150-meter girls race, coming in at 12:26.5. Lorena sisters Kailey Sykora and Addison Sykora helped the Lady Leopards to a second-place team showing by finishing second and third overall, respectively.
Other Central Texas runners to notch top-10 finishes were Troy’s Cassidy Halfmann (fourth), China Spring’s Emily Jenkins (sixth), La Vega’s Chloe McLellan (ninth) and Robinson’s Rachael Hartley (10th). China Spring freshman Hadley Phillips finished a second outside the top 10 in 11th.
