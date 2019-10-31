Adairius Norwood - Waco High

Adairius Norwood

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

Linebackers are sometimes like chained-up dogs — they just want to be let loose to run around.

Adarius Norwood is showing plenty of bite for the Texas Lutheran Bulldogs this season. The senior starting linebacker out of Waco High ranks fourth on the TLU team with 34 tackles, to go along with 2 sacks and 4.5 tackles for losses.

In the Bulldogs’ 35-6 win over Sul Ross State last week, Norwood helped his team limit the Lobos to only 14 rushing yards and just 3-of-11 conversions on third down. Texas Lutheran is 6-1 overall on the year and is tied atop the American Southwest Conference standings with Mary Hardin-Baylor at 6-0.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments