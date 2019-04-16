The Boston Marathon is one of the most iconic races in the world, each year drawing tens of thousands of competitors.
Waco’s Ridley Holmes, 20, was among that field on Monday for the 123rd edition, and represented Central Texas well. He finished 618th overall in a field of more than 35,000, completing the course in a time of 2 hours, 44 minutes and 31 seconds.
Not a bad day at all, and maybe something for Ridley to use as bragging material to his sister Celia, a former record-setting, multi-time state champion at Live Oak who now runs cross country and track at Baylor.
Other Wacoans listed among the Boston Marathon final finishers — William Best (5,353rd) Lonnie Coone (8,935th) and longtime local running enthusiast Nancy Goodnight (11,561st).