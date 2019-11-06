Whether it’s the desire to give football center stage in the final week of the regular season on Friday night or just a matter of area volleyball teams being eager to continue the playoffs, postseason action is heating up on local volleyball courts on Thursday night.
The 18-4A trio of Lorena, China Spring and Gatesville are all still playing and taking the court on Thursday night. Lorena faces Madisonville at 6:30 in Cameron, China Spring takes on Fairfield at 7 in Blooming Grove and Gatesville plays Carthage at 6:30 in Fairfield.
In Thursday night 3A action, Whitney will meet Lexington at 7 in Moody and Troy faces Scurry-Rosser at 7 in Groesbeck.
The Crawford Lady Pirates, the top-ranked team in 2A, play Mart at 6:30 on Thursday night in Lorena. Also in 2A on Thursday night, Valley Mills and Bremond will open a playoff doubleheader at 6 in Riesel. That match will be followed by Wortham versus Bosqueville. And Frost takes on Rosebud-Lott at 7 in Axtell.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.