high school volleyball preview

China Spring

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte

Whether it’s the desire to give football center stage in the final week of the regular season on Friday night or just a matter of area volleyball teams being eager to continue the playoffs, postseason action is heating up on local volleyball courts on Thursday night.

The 18-4A trio of Lorena, China Spring and Gatesville are all still playing and taking the court on Thursday night. Lorena faces Madisonville at 6:30 in Cameron, China Spring takes on Fairfield at 7 in Blooming Grove and Gatesville plays Carthage at 6:30 in Fairfield.

In Thursday night 3A action, Whitney will meet Lexington at 7 in Moody and Troy faces Scurry-Rosser at 7 in Groesbeck.

The Crawford Lady Pirates, the top-ranked team in 2A, play Mart at 6:30 on Thursday night in Lorena. Also in 2A on Thursday night, Valley Mills and Bremond will open a playoff doubleheader at 6 in Riesel. That match will be followed by Wortham versus Bosqueville. And Frost takes on Rosebud-Lott at 7 in Axtell.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments