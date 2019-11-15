WEATHERFORD – Just one more win, and it’s back to the state volleyball tournament for the Crawford Lady Pirates.
Top-ranked Crawford took care of business with relentless efficiency in dispatching Collinsville, 25-11, 25-14, 25-19, in the Region II-2A semifinals on Friday at Weatherford High School.
Crawford hit .333 for the match with only 10 errors in 99 attempts. It also spread the ball around masterfully, as five players finished with between seven to 10 kills.
Taylor Westerfeld led the way with 10 kills in 15 swings and no errors. Ana Maddox also had no errors in smashing nine kills, while Kylie Ray had eight kills and Anne Williams and Katie Warden contributed seven apiece.
Lexi Moody made some nice decisions with her sets and finished with 40 assists. Crawford (46-4) also served with precision, delivering nine aces. Williams had four, while Moody and Kelsey Compton added two apiece.
Now, Crawford will get another shot at Lindsay, the team that knocked the Lady Pirates out of the regional tournament last year. That Region II-2A final match is slated for 11 a.m. Saturday.
West 3, Nacogdoches Central Heights 0
LONGVIEW – West’s gritty playoff run continues, as the Lady Trojans spiked Central Heights, 25-20, 26-24, 26-24, in the Region III-3A semifinals at Longview High School.
West (44-4) advances to Saturday’s 4 p.m. regional final, where it will take on Lexington for a spot in next week’s state tournament. It marked the 31st straight win for West, and its second sweep of the postseason, even with two of the sets going into extra points.
West distributed its wealth nicely, with Hallie King, Halley Maler and Emily Jares smacking six kills apiece and Maegan Sparks adding five kills. The West defense also continued to get it done, coming up with 102 digs.
Lindsay 3, Bremond 0
WEATHERFORD – Lindsay, a state semifinalist from a year ago, put a halt to Bremond’s tremendous playoff run by taking down the Lady Tigers, 25-12, 25-14, 25-13.
The Lady Tigers had won 42 straight sets coming into the day, but couldn’t keep that streak going against the powerful Lady Knights. Bremond closes out its season at 26-10.
Abbott 3, Bryson 0
MIDLOTHIAN – The Abbott Lady Panthers are knocking on the door of state.
Abbott moved just a win away from reaching that lofty stage by sweeping Bryson, 25-7, 25-7, 25-18, in the Region II-1A semifinals on Friday afternoon at Midlothian High School.
Rachel Kallus topped Abbott’s efficient attacking with 10 kills while hitting .625. Allison Wolf added nine kills, Lucy Schulz had five and Kenna Mynar smacked four. Sofi Stalker kept the hitters well fed by dishing up 31 assists.
Abbott also served well, led by Gracy Russell’s two aces.
Next up for the Lady Panthers (25-8) will be a matchup with Centex rival Blum for the regional title at noon on Saturday.
Abbott has dreams of clutching the program’s first state title since 1979, when the Lady Panthers defeated Ben Bolt in straight sets for the second of back-to-back crowns.
Blum 3, Prairie Valley 0
MIDLOTHIAN – A sign on Prairie Valley’s side of the stands cleverly read, “Want a soft serve? Go to Dairy Queen!” Only, it was Blum that scooped up the sweetest treats.
Blum served plenty hard in taking down Prairie Valley, 25-15, 25-18, 25-10, in the Region II-1A semis. That’ll set up an all-Central Texas matchup with the Lady Cats (27-11) and Abbott for the regional title at noon Saturday, with a spot at state on the line.
Blum is looking to get to state for the second time in program history. The Lady Cats also made it in 2017, reaching the state final before falling to Bronte.
