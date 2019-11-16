WEATHERFORD – Crawford isn’t ready for this run to end quite yet.
The No. 1-ranked Lady Pirates sewed up their spot at next week’s UIL state volleyball tournament by sweeping Lindsay, 25-22, 25-13, 25-17, in the Class 2A Region II final on Saturday at Weatherford High School.
Senior Anne Williams soared to swat 14 kills in the win for Crawford (47-4), marking her 27th match of double-digit kills of the season. Williams also just missed a double-double, as she added nine digs as well.
Taylor Westerfeld banged seven kills for the Lady Pirates. Kylie Ray had five, and Lexi Moody, Katie Warden and Ana Maddox had four apiece. Moody kept the offense clicking with 35 assists.
Maddox scooped up 10 digs, while Peyton Elmore led the team with 21 and Hannah Morton chipped in 12.
Crawford turned the tables on Lindsay with the win, as the Lady Knights beat the Lady Pirates in the regional semifinals in 2018.
So, it’s back to state for the first time since 2017, when they won it all. Crawford will play in the state semifinals at either 3 p.m. or 5 p.m. Wednesday. The 2A title game is pegged for 3 p.m. Friday.
Lexington 3, West 1
LONGVIEW – West struck first blood, but Lexington rallied to end the Lady Trojans’ season, 18-25, 25-23, 25-18, 25-21, in the Region III-3A final at Longview High School.
The loss snapped a 31-match winning streak for West (44-5), one win shy of the state tournament.
Blum 3, Abbott 0
MIDLOTHIAN – Blum is headed back to the state tournament.
The Lady Cats topped Abbott, 25-16, 25-16, 26-24, in an all-Central Texas clash in Saturday’s Region II-1A final. That sends Blum back to state for the second time in three years. In 2017, the Lady Cats made their first-ever state appearance and won their semifinal game before falling to Bronte in the title game.
The win also gave Blum (30-14) at least 30 wins for the third straight season.
Abbott (25-9) was trying to reach state for the first time since 1979.
Blum will play in the 1A state semis at either 11 a.m. or 1 p.m. on Wednesday, as it hopes to reach Thursday’s 3 p.m. championship game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.