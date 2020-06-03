Call it a game after all. Altering course yet again, the Super Centex Victory Bowl will play their all-star games in softball, baseball and volleyball beginning Thursday.

Heart of Texas FCA director Ben Johnson said that new guidelines from Gov. Greg Abbott came down on Wednesday that will allow the group to hold the games. They had planned to alter their proceedings to practices in order to comply with previous COVID-19 guidelines.

The Victory Bowl softball game will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton, and the baseball game will be 2 p.m. Friday, also at UMHB. The volleyball game is slated for 2 p.m. Saturday at Vanguard College Preparatory Academy.

No fans will be able to attend, but the games will be live streamed.

