Super Centex stars like Whitney’s Devin Wilson, Bruceville-Eddy’s Nathan Quattlebaum, Mart’s Kyler Martin and University’s Corey Sandolph are among the star-studded rosters for the 12th annual Super Centex Victory Bowl, benefiting the Heart of Texas Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Rosters were revealed this week for the football, softball, baseball and volleyball games, as well as the cheer squads. As usual, the teams feature some of the top players in the area, including Super Centex Volleyball Player of the Year Anne Williams of Crawford, Clifton’s standout baseball hurler Mason Brandenburger and Midway softball star and UTSA signee Tatum Seith.

The baseball and softball games will be played June 5 at Mary Hardin-Baylor in Belton. The volleyball contest is pegged for 12:30 p.m. June 6 at University High School, while the football game will be 6:30 p.m. that night at Waco ISD Stadium.

