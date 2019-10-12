In Austin, Vanguard quarterback Austin Burch returned from an injury and had a big night. Burch passed for 549 yards and nine touchdowns to lead the Vikings to a victory in their district opener.
Vanguard’s Marlow Welch, who switched back to receiver after playing QB in Burch’s absence, caught 15 passes for 358 yards and seven touchdowns.
The Vikings (3-3, 1-0) led by 21 points in the fourth quarter before Austin Hill Country made a charge on its home field. But Vanguard linebacker Markhum Dossett recovered a fumble to stop the Knights’ last drive and preserved the Vikings’ win.
