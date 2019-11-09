In Valley Mills, the Eagles defense shut out Goldthwaite for the final three quarters and overtime and quarterback Braydon Richardson ran five yards for a touchdown in overtime to give Valley Mills a walk-off win.
Goldthwaite took a 21-0 lead through the first quarter. But Valley Mills chipped away with one score in each of the second, third and fourth quarters.
Richardson ran for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, then hit Javieon Simmons for the two-point conversion pass that tied the game.
The Valley Mills defense stopped Goldthwaite on its overtime-opening possessions. Then it took the Eagles just two plays to get into the end zone as Richardson scored on a lead draw up the middle.
Valley Mills (6-3, 3-2 in district) claimed the third-place playoff berth from 7-2A D-I and will play Italy at a time and place to be determined.
