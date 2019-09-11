Brandon Coker’s massive game for Wortham earned him the Offensive Player of the Week honor in Trib reader voting this week.

Coker garnered 7,249 votes, which was more than 26 percent of the total voting. Caleb Carmichael of McGregor finished second with more than 4,200 votes.

On the other side, Whitney’s Geronimo Rodriguez (nine tackles, 1.5 TFL, one sack) won Defensive Player of the Week honors with 5,631 total votes.

