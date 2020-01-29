University Travis (copy)

University’s Corey Sandolph (right)

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

University senior wide receiver Corey Sandolph has committed to play football at UT-Permian Basin.

Sandolph memorably started the year with a bang, returning two kickoffs for touchdowns in a season-opening win over Waco High. He ended up averaging 30 yards per kick return on the year, and made second-team Super Centex as a return specialist. As a receiver, Sandolph brought in 46 catches for 590 yards and five TDs in 2019.

Tags

Load comments