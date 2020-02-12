University Travis (copy)

University’s Corey Sandolph (right)

 Staff photo — Rod Aydelotte, file

A pair of University seniors made their college commitments official on Wednesday.

Trojans football standout Corey Sandolph signed with UT-Permian Basin. Sandolph racked up more than 500 return yards and brought back a pair of kickoffs for touchdowns. He also made 46 catches for 590 yards and five TDs, all team highs.

Additionally, University softball’s Kaylen Estrada signed with Our Lady of the Lake University in San Antonio.

Tags

Load comments