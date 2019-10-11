The University Trojans moved one step closer to the state playoffs after defeating Arlington Seguin, 20-6, on Friday night at the Waco ISD Stadium.
Trojans coach Rodney Smith said that he was proud of his defense for holding down against the Cougars, especially after last week’s game in Joshua, which came down to the wire in a 30-27 University win.
“Well, our kids are very resilient. I’ll say that,” Smith said. “Coming back from, you know, we were up 30-13 in Joshua and we gave some stuff away, we gave some stuff to them and found a way to pull it out.
“Just had a really, really mental week this week, focusing on the things that you know we need to do to be successful. And really talking about our defense. They really came out and played well tonight. Their running back and their quarterback are phenomenal athletes and I think we held them in check pretty much all night.”
The Trojans (4-2 overall, 2-2 in District 5-5A Div. II) took an early lead, shutting out Seguin in the first half with three touchdowns.
On the Cougars’ first drive of the game, University forced a fumble which was picked up by Trojans sophomore Gerald Price, who ran it 37 yards down the left side of the field for a touchdown. Senior kicker Chris Balderas executed the extra point to put the Trojans up 7-0 two minutes into game.
After University’s defense held Seguin (1-6, 1-4) to two three-and-out drives, the Trojans returned with its best offensive drive to that point, stringing together eight plays to bring them up to the 21-yard line and then calling their first timeout of the half. Coming out of the timeout, senior wide receiver Mike Lambert took a handoff and charged through the Seguin defense and into the end zone, pushing the score to 14-0.
With 2:45 left in the half, Trojans senior running back Jeremiah Stroupe added six more points to the scoreboard with an 8-yard rush, but Balderas’s kick was blocked.
University led 20-0 going into the third quarter. But Seguin was not going down without a fight.
With 8:28 left in the third quarter Cougars senior defensive back Jalon Hunter intercepted a pass thrown by Trojans senior quarterback Jacob Bryant for a turnover, giving Seguin the first down. A holding penalty on University gave the Cougars another first down at the 8-yard line. Sophomore quarterback X’avion Brice took off with the ball, dodging a tackle and angling straight to the right and into the end zone to put Seguin on the board. Cougars senior kicker Noah Garcia missed the PAT.
Stroupe continued to control the running game for the Trojans, leading his team with 25 carries for 85 yards. The Trojans seemed to like staying grounded as Bryant only completed one pass for 37 yards.
The Cougars were also low on passing, going 3-for-20 with only 8 yards.
University had a total 154 yards of offense compared to Seguin’s 107 and completed five more first downs with 12. The Trojans overcame 95 yards in penalties in the win.
University will play at Burleson Centennial next week.
